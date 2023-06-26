ProtectOrg, Inc. launches the first of its kind, a self-service AI-powered SOC-in-a-Box, powered by Gartner's Leading SIEM solution, Microsoft Sentinel

 WILMINGTON, Del., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectOrg, Inc. launches the first of its kind, a self-service AI-powered SOC-in-a-Box, powered by Gartner's Leading SIEM solution, Microsoft Sentinel. Any incidents in Microsoft Sentinel will be raised in the ProtectOrg Portal; a knowledge base accompanies each alert making it easier to understand the incident within seconds because sometimes that's all you have.

Time is what you don't have!

In a ransomware attack, every second counts, so stopping or reducing data and files from being encrypted and more devices being infected is paramount. It's simple to say, "Immediate action must be taken," but what action?

"Talking about ransomware in the cafeteria is a very different experience than when you are actively being attacked," said Cymon Skinner, CEO of ProtectOrg and seven-times MVP Alumni. "Most engineers have minimal experience in being attacked."

ProtectOrg's portal helps with that skills gap; it's 24/7/365, cost-efficiently, bringing on-premises security alerting and Microsoft Sentinel into the same place.

"With our extensive monitoring of Microsoft Active Directory, the ProtectOrg portal can spot early signs of lateral movement," said MVP Dujon Walsham. "Often before it's considered an attack, gaining you valuable time."

Looking to save money on ticketing and change management solutions?

Built into the ProtectOrg portal is a ticketing and change management system, making it easy to create a workflow end-to-end. Keeping your business or clients informed of every step within the same application makes the portal convenient, informative, and cost-effective.

ProtectOrg's Portal can be production ready in as little as 30 minutes.

If you'd like more information about this product, sign up for a free trial of the portal here or email [email protected] and ask for login details to our already populated demo environment. Or you can reach the company at its Wilmington, Delaware office via phone at (302) 467-3486.

About ProtectOrg

ProtectOrg's mission is to simplify your Sentinel world and help resolve the skills gap. Our team of experts have been at the core of security for over 20 years. We understand the requirements of a modern SOC and simplify the ability to quickly spot issues, trends, or threats which might put your company or clients at risk.

