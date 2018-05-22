ProtectWise Announces The ProtectWise Grid App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new appliances every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

ProtectWise provides analysts with a self-service platform for cloud-powered security. The ProtectWise Grid gives analysts automated detection of advanced attacks, an unlimited packet capture retention window, and the ability to intuitively interact with massive volumes of security data through an advanced visual presentation — transforming how organizations handle complex threats with security delivered entirely from the cloud. The ProtectWise Grid App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework gives analysts access to valuable data from the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, correlated with events from ProtectWise to help them investigate and remediate events in real time.

"The ProtectWise Grid App enables security analysts to more rapidly investigate and remediate any security detection they find on their network. Joining the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework community builds on the successful innovations of our two companies and offers our joint customers unprecedented protection."

- Ramon Peypoch, chief product officer, ProtectWise "We are delighted to welcome ProtectWise to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges."

- Lee Klarich , chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks

. The ProtectWise Grid is available today — trial it for free at http://info.protectwise.com/free-trial. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.

About ProtectWise

ProtectWise™ provides Cloud-delivered Network Detection & Response (NDR). Organizations can achieve defense-in-depth via advanced analytics in Enterprise, Cloud and Industrial environments with real time and retrospective detections. Full-fidelity packet captures, indexed and retained indefinitely, create a perfect, rapidly searchable network memory. By unifying detections and forensics in an intuitive and immersive visualizer, The ProtectWise Grid™ delivers unique advantages over current security products. The platform integrates with hundreds of existing security products, features the ease and cost-savings of an on-demand deployment model and enables companies to consolidate multiple, disconnected point products.

Founded in April 2013, ProtectWise is based in Denver and led by a team of security and SaaS industry veterans from McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Symantec. For more information, visit www.protectwise.com.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Palo Alto Networks is a registered trademark of Palo Alto Networks in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

