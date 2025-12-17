Protego Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Utah's Ogden Clinic

Partnership Brings AI-Powered Denial Prevention and Appeals Automation to 250-Provider Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protego Health, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for preventing and overturning denied medical insurance claims, today announced a strategic partnership with Ogden Clinic, a prominent, multi-specialty medical group comprising more than 250 medical providers across Utah. This collaboration will advance revenue cycle innovation through Protego's proprietary suite of AI-driven tools. Under the partnership, Ogden Clinic has deployed Protego's Guardian Pro platform to enhance its revenue cycle operations, reduce preventable denials, and accelerate the appeals process at scale.

"Ogden Clinic is committed to investing in innovative technologies that improve the patient and provider experience," said Jeff Davis, CFO of Ogden Clinic. "Protego's Guardian platform offers a modern and intelligent approach to denial prevention and appeals, and we look forward to the impact this partnership will have across our organization."

One of the key drivers in Ogden's decision to move forward with Protego was the speed to value - Protego's technology works instantly within most web-based EHRs, without the need for a traditional integration. Protego's lightweight workflow companion embeds directly into the EHR experience to:

Prevent up to 43% of denials in real time by ingesting and cross-referencing claims data, clinical documentation, billing/coding guidelines, and payer policies and making real-time recommendations to prevent errors that cause denials

Reduce the time to research and write claim-specific, policy-based, effective appeals by up to 91%

Recover revenue faster and more accurately, without adding headcount

Ogden Clinic will leverage Protego Guardian to strengthen its internal Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) workflows, improve financial performance, and ensure patients and providers are not penalized by administrative errors or complex payer policies. The partnership reflects the shared belief that healthcare providers should not lose revenue as a result of preventable denials or difficult-to-navigate payer requirements.

"We are honored to partner with Ogden Clinic, one of the most respected, multi-specialty groups in the country," said Corey Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Protego Health. "Our mission is simple: make healthcare fairer by protecting patients, empowering providers, and reducing the administrative burden that fuels today's denial crisis. Ogden has been an incredibly collaborative partner in helping to shape a solution that levels the playing field for medical practices confronting an increasingly automated denial environment."

To learn more about Protego's innovative AI-powered solutions, visit www.protegohealth.ai .

About Protego Health

Protego Health is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions designed to help healthcare organizations prevent and overturn denied medical insurance claims. The company's proprietary Guardian platform ingests and analyzes claims data, clinical documentation, billing and coding guidelines, and payer policies to prevent denials in real time and streamline the creation of accurate and effective, policy-backed appeals. Protego's suite of products enhances revenue cycle operations, reduces administrative burden, and enables providers to recover revenue more efficiently. By empowering revenue cycle teams with intelligent automation and real-time insights, Protego Health is advancing the future of fair, transparent, and financially sustainable healthcare. To learn more, visit www.protegohealth.ai .

About Ogden Clinic

Ogden Clinic is a physician-owned, multi-specialty medical group founded in Ogden, Utah, in 1950. What began as a single clinic has grown into a respected healthcare organization with 27 locations, 250+ providers, 25+ specialties, and a mission to serve Utah families with compassionate, patient-centered care. As one of Northern Utah's largest independent medical groups, Ogden Clinic continues to expand its scope of services, offering specialties such as cancer care, women's health, urology, ENT, dermatology, orthopedics, and neurology, among others—all working together to provide innovative solutions and the best possible outcomes for the communities we serve.

SOURCE Protego Health