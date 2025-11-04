Protegrity Advisors Advises IDESCO Corp. on Acquisition by CCL Industries' Avery Products Division

Transaction expands Avery's secure identification and credentialing solutions globally

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity Advisors, a leading M&A advisory firm ranked among the top in the U.S. for lower middle market transactions, announced that it served as the exclusive M&A advisor to IDESCO Corp., a New York-based provider of secure access control and ID badging solutions, in its acquisition by Avery Products Corporation ("Avery") a division of CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.B). CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL") employs more than 25,000 people across 42 countries and is a global leader in specialty label, packaging, and security solutions.

Founded more than 75 years ago, IDESCO has been a trusted supplier of secure identification and access management systems for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, colleges and universities, healthcare institutions, and major event venues. The transaction strengthens Avery's expanding portfolio of secure badging and credentialing technologies, products, and brands.

"Avery is a leading manufacturer of self-adhesive labels, software, and organizational products for companies and consumers, and IDESCO will join a list of exceptional companies operated under the Avery umbrella as well as expand its portfolio of secure badging and credentialing solutions," said Mark Pollack, President of Protegrity Advisors. "We are proud to have represented IDESCO in achieving a successful outcome that positions both companies for continued growth."

"We are honored to add our products to the globally respected Avery brand and for our employees to become members of the CCL team," said Andrew Schonzeit, President and CEO of IDESCO Corp. "Selling a family-run business to a public company can be a complex and emotional process, and the team at Protegrity did a great job identifying the ideal buyer and managing every step of the transaction."

About Protegrity Advisors

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm that provides sell-side and buy-side advisory, and strategic consulting services to lower middle market companies across diverse industries. The firm has been recognized among the top M&A advisors nationwide and is known for its hands-on approach and track record of maximizing outcomes for business owners. For more information, visit www.ProtegrityAdvisors.com.

