Protegrity Appoints Lars Andersson and Geoffrey Fink to its Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity, the only data-first security solution to deliver comprehensive discovery and protection of sensitive enterprise data in motion, in use and at rest, today announced that Lars Andersson and Geoffrey Fink have been appointed to its Board of Directors. Lars Andersson is a Partner and Chairman of the Management Committee at the Incentrum Group. Geoffrey Fink is a Partner and Chairman of the Investment Committee at Incentrum.

"I am delighted to welcome Lars and Geoffrey to our board of directors," said Gustav M. Vik, Chairman of Protegrity. "Each is an internationally recognized expert in managing and operating global investments and both will be outstanding additions to our board. We look forward to their input and guidance as we continue to pursue the significant growth opportunities we see in the enterprise data security market."

Background on Lars Andersson

Lars has worked in Investment Banking since 1993. Before co-founding Incentrum, Lars was Vice Chairman of M&A and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley for the Americas.

Prior to that, Lars was Managing Director, Chairman of the Valuation Committee, and Global Head of Healthcare and Chemical Industry M&A at JP Morgan, before which he was an investment banker at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Lars holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Law Degree (LLM) from Stockholm University.

Background on Geoffrey Fink

Geoffrey has worked in international private equity since 1997. Prior to co-founding Incentrum, Geoffrey was a Managing Partner and Head of Investments at Delta Partners Capital in Dubai, managing a growth capital fund investing in the telecom, media & technology sector across emerging markets. Before joining Delta in 2010, Geoffrey spent a decade with TPG Capital, a leading global buyout firm, in London, Paris, and Moscow. Geoffrey's focus industries included telecoms infrastructure, digital security, and consumer goods. His responsibilities included the digital security company Gemalto and the satellite group Eutelsat, and he served on the board of both of these businesses.

Prior to joining TPG in 2000, Geoffrey was a London-based Senior Vice President of Security Capital Group for three years. He also served as a consultant and manager at McKinsey & Company in London and has prior experience in investment banking with Goldman Sachs and PaineWebber.

Geoffrey received a J.D. from Harvard Law School, an M.A.L.D. from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy and a B.A. from Yale University.

About Protegrity

Protegrity is the only data-first security solutions provider, trusted by enterprise security and data leaders in data-centric industries around the world. For more than 15 years, Protegrity's laser-like focus on data security has set the standard, and its innovative approach is unmatched in its depth and breadth, protecting sensitive data in motion, in use and at rest.

Protegrity partners with customers to secure the ever-changing data landscape through continuous innovation. Its proven approach to scalable, data-first security allows customers to optimize their use of data for greater business impact throughout the enterprise, while ensuring complete data privacy and regulatory compliance. With Protegrity, enterprises can embrace a data-first security posture that enables a customer-first approach to innovation, service, and leadership. For additional information visit www.protegrity.com.

