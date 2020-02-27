Protein A Resins Market demand to cross USD 1 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on protein A resins market which estimates the global market valuation for protein A resins will cross US$ 1 billion by 2026. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and increasing research activities for drug discovery and drug development will drive the market growth.

Protein A Resin Market revenue is set to exceed USD 1 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing spending on protein-based research activities will positively influence the global protein A resins industry demand. Continuous research regarding drug discovery and drug development will foster market growth. Additionally, increasing demand chromatography will in turn drive the demand for protein A resins in the forthcoming years.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1146

According to this report, antibody purification application will witness a lucrative 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer coupled with increasing research and development activities is estimated to drive the segment growth. Thus, rising usage of protein A resins for purification of monoclonal antibodies will augment the segmental growth.

Growing demand for monoclonal antibodies will offer robust opportunities for protein A resins market expansion in the foreseeable future. Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) have a wide range of applications in the treatment of chronic disease including cancer and several autoimmune disorders. Owing to the rising need for an effective treatment for cancer due to the high mortality rate, several manufacturers are focusing on large scale production of mAb. Furthermore, numerous antibodies are in the development phase and several are getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agarose-based matrix type accounted for over 80% revenue share in 2019. Factors such as good resolution at a minimum time as well as ongoing development and launch of high-quality agarose based products will augment the growth of this segment.

Demand for protein A resin in clinical research organization will witness rapid growth during the analysis period owing to increasing drug discovery and development, especially in emerging economies. Rising adoption of chromatography in drug discovery as well as approval procedure using protein A resin is observed, that will further boost the segmental growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 131 pages with 251 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Protein A Resins Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/protein-a-resins-market

Germany protein A resins market share is poised to witness 8.6% CAGR through 2026. Ongoing research and development activities in the field of drug discovery and rising approval of monoclonal antibodies will positively boost market growth. Moreover, Germany is one of the developed countries in terms of economy and technologies. Thus, high spending on R&D in the biotechnology sector will propel the industry growth.

Some major findings of the protein A resins market report include:

Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic and research purposes will offer expansion opportunities.



Rising government funding for cancer-related research will significantly increase the demand for protein A resins.



Increasing the adoption of chromatography technology for drug development and purification will offer lucrative growth opportunities.



Major players operating in the protein A resins industry include GE Healthcare, GenScript Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific among other players.

Industry players are focusing on research and development activities for drug development for business expansion. For instance, in September 2017, GE Healthcare launched a new protein A chromatography resin named MabSelect PrismA. Additionally, the company will spend about USD 70 million a year over the next five years for its production. This product launch will strengthen the product portfolio in the protein A resins market.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1146

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Protein A resins industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Application trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Matrix type trends

2.1.5. End-use trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Protein A Resins Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies

3.3.1.2. Increase in use of chromatography techniques to determine vitamins and detection of additives in food

3.3.1.3. Drug discovery and other research and development

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. High cost associated with protein A resins

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By application

3.4.2. By product

3.4.3. By matrix type

3.4.4. By end-use

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. China

3.6. Porter's analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.8. PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

protein-a-resin-market-size-worth.jpg

Protein A Resin Market size worth over $1 Bn by 2026

Protein A Resin Market revenue is set to exceed USD 1 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gminsights.com

