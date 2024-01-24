Protein Bar & Kitchen Sets Foundation for Momentous Franchise Development Year

Better-For-You, Fast Casual Brand Prioritizes Franchise Growth, Technology, and Product Innovation in 2024

CHICAGO , Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Bar & Kitchen - a better-for-you, fast casual restaurant brand is primed for an impressive 2024 following a historic 2023 with its launch into franchising. Building on this momentum with a strong foundation and infrastructure to support strategic development, the fast causal brand continues on its growth trajectory with a goal of 100 locations nationwide over the next five years through franchising.

Protein Bar & Kitchen's Northbrook location

Initial strategic franchising efforts in 2023 focused on perfecting the franchise model that offers a smaller footprint along with a seamless dine-in, carry-out, delivery, mobile app + online ordering and catering customer experience. This, combined with a strengthened leadership team that boasts an average of nine years tenure and has set the stage for remarkable achievements.

In 2023, the brand launched two new corporate locations in Northbrook, Ill. and a licensing deal at Salt Lake City International Airport, that opened in November. This is in addition to two signed non-traditional licenses in LaGuardia Airport and O'Hare International Airport that are set to open in summer of 2024. Expansion goals for 2024 will continue to build on the previous year, with the team prioritizing both traditional franchise growth as well as non-traditional airport locations. Newly appointed Vice President of Franchise Development, Jimmy McFeeters, is leading the charge for immense growth in the year ahead.

"2023 has marked significant milestone moments for us as we've set the foundation for what will surely be a remarkable 2024 as expand our franchise footprint," said Jeff Drake, CEO and President of Protein Bar & Kitchen. "Our superior product and service gives us the foundation we need to scale. From there, our world-class team continues to produce the best support for our franchisees. We've taken the time to build and perfect the infrastructure for franchising and are ready to partner with like-minded franchisees who see the strength in the brand."

As pioneers in the QSR better-for-you space, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to own the category and remain at the forefront of protein-packed culinary innovation. The brand has developed its menu with 15+ protein options, and rotates flavors and ingredients seasonally to keep the menu fresh and exciting. As a result, year-over-year Chicago store sales were up 27%, as well as continued suburban growth with a sales increase of 17% over 2023. As consumers continue to prioritize healthy options, Protein Bar & Kitchen stakes it claim as the restaurant of choice for unique and flavorful protein shakes and food with new menu innovations and limited-time-offers set to debut throughout 2024.

Technology will also take center stage in 2024 as Protein Bar & Kitchen makes enhancements for restaurant operators and its dedicated fan base. A strategic partnership with Incentivio will help fuel the brand's loyalty program and provide rich, ROI-boosting insights into menu optimization. As online ordering has grown in popularity, Protein Bar & Kitchen has integrated solutions that streamline orders placed through mobile, web, and third-party delivery providers. In addition, a cloud- based training and support program for team members is designed improved order consistency. Collectively, these resources will have a proven impact on customer satisfaction and bottom-line results.

Protein Bar & Kitchen is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand delivers exceptional food and made-to-order beverages in a minimally complex environment leading to smaller real estate footprints and reduced cost with nearly $1.2 Million average annual revenue*.

For more information on Protein Bar & Kitchen franchise opportunities, visit https://www.theproteinbar.com/franchise/

*This figure is the average gross restaurant sales in 2022 for three traditional locations open for the entire year, excluding non-traditional locations and central business district locations ($1,195,372). This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise; it is for informational purposes only.

ABOUT PROTEIN BAR & KITCHEN

Considered a pioneer of the better-for-you, protein-focused fast casual concepts, Protein Bar & Kitchen's roots go back 2009, where a big idea was launched out of a small storefront in downtown Chicago. Frustrated by a lack of dining options catering to a vital, active lifestyle, founder Matt Matros had a vision that instead of fast food, he would serve "fast fuel" -- delicious, nutritious, protein packed shakes the menu was later expanded to include a full selection of high protein salads, wraps, and bowls customizable for all diets – something for every BODY. Fourteen years later, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to innovate with new protein-packed delicious shakes and menu items and is on its way to opening numerous locations through franchising. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.theproteinbar.com/franchise/

Media Contact: Jessica Watson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Protein Bar & Kitchen