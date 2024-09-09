Protein Candy™ Launches the World's First "Super Candy"

14 grams of protein in one delicious bag of candy

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today Protein Candy™ officially launches across North America to introduce the world's first "super candy." With 14 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar, 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, and only 140 calories, Protein Candy™ packs a punch with up to 100 times more protein than any other candy on the market.

"Most protein bars are high in sugar and calories, while most better-for-you candies offer a low-sugar fix without much else," said Morgan Kingdon, Director of Marketing, Protein Candy. "Protein Candy is a game-changing super candy because it satisfies your sweet tooth just like real candy should while delivering a lean, muscle-building protein boost with almost no sugar."

Protein Candy disrupts the candy aisle

Whether a fitness buff, candy lover, or both, Protein Candy offers candy, nutrition, and a hefty helping of protein — all in one yummy, chewy bite. Whereas regular and 'better-for-you' candy contains zero to 3 grams of protein, Protein Candy is in a league of its own. It contains no sugar alcohols, which are common in low- or no-sugar foods and known to cause bloating. It's naturally sweetened with monk fruit juice and stevia and made with natural flavors and colors. The delicious super candy innovation is available in four delicious flavors: Classic Fruit, Classic Fruit Sour, Berry Punch, and Tropical Punch.

Consumers are ready for Protein Candy

From 2019 to 2022, the candy market surged by 34% while the global sugar-free confectionery market is expected to reach $4.13 billion by 2034. Simultaneously, the protein supplements market is on track to double, reaching $10.8 billion by 2030.

Protein Candy at CHFA in Toronto Sept. 21-22, 2024

Protein Candy will be at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) event at Toronto's Exhibition Place, September 21-22. Retail and press professionals are invited to experience Protein Candy and meet the innovative team of nutritionists and experts behind its development. Pro-athletes to be announced will also join to celebrate how they can finally enjoy candy again.

Available at Leading Grocers and Retailers

Protein Candy is now available at leading grocery retailers across Canada, including Sobeys, Safeway, Circle K, and Popeye's, with a recommended retail price of $4.99 for a 55 gram bag. For those looking to stock up, it's available across North America in 12-pack boxes at www.proteincandy.com. North American retailers can contact [email protected].

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Protein Candy's launch is supported by a robust integrated marketing campaign that includes digital advertising, in-store displays, out-of-home billboards and transit ads. Influencer partnerships include pro basketball player, Brian Wallack, noted trainer Haley Beth, and fitness enthusiast, DJ Cristy Lawrence. Street-team sampling activations take place throughout September to focus on high-profile Toronto neighborhoods across the city and near landmarks including The Well, CN Tower, Union Station and Trinity Bellwoods. Creative was developed by its internal team with PR by Verified Communications. View assets here.

About Protein Candy

Protein Candy™ is the world's first super candy to disrupt the candy aisle. Offering 14 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar and 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, Protein Candy satisfies candy cravings for even the most hardcore candy lovers while enabling fitness enthusiasts to boost their protein intake. By merging the worlds of better-for-you snacks, candy, and on-the-go protein, Protein Candy is in a league of its own. It's available at top grocery retailers and online at proteincandy.com.

Protein is Essential to Health

Protein is vital for overall health, supporting growth, development, and cellular repair. A deficiency in protein can lead to serious health issues, including weakened immune function, hair and skin changes, muscle weakness, and an increased risk of fractures. U.S. and Canadian dietary guidelines recommend women aged 19–70 consume 46 grams of protein daily, while men in the same age range need 56 grams to prevent deficiency. Protein is the second most abundant molecule in the body, highlighting its importance for maintaining optimal health.

SOURCE Protein Candy