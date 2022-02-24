Protein Design and Engineering Market worth $ 13.48 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Protein Design and Engineering Market by Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used (Rational Designing, Directed Evolution, Semi-Rational Designing) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research, the global protein design and engineering market is valued at US$ 4.50 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 13.48 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1205

The protein engineering field has been expanding rapidly in both the industrial and health care sectors. It is developing and manipulating proteins' structures to generate the novel & desired proteins with a specific function. Protein engineering has several applications in the food, medical, nano-biotechnology, and environmental industries.

The global Protein Design and Engineering Market are driven by multiple factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic, infectious, and protein-deficient diseases, advancements in technologies, and high demand for personalized medicines. The global market growth can also be contributed to increasing R&D funding by the government for protein engineering, availability of well-established healthcare infrastructures, development in the bioinformatics tools & databases. Moreover, biopharma companies' growing usage of protein designing techniques in drug development is likely to witness significant market growth during the forecast years. Due to the steadily growing cases of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for drugs and therapies. Hence, to raise the specificity and efficiency of the protein or drug, many biopharmaceutical companies adopt advanced protein designing and engineering methods. This development is estimated to compel market growth opportunities in the next few years. For instance, In June 2019, Amgen (US) and the University of Washington'sInstitute for Protein Design (IPD) collaborated to test new technologies and create protein-building approaches that can be broadly applied to the search for new medicines.

On the other side, factors such as the lack of skilled & trained expertise and the high cost of tools and instruments required for protein engineering may hamper the market adoption over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global protein design and engineering market in the coming years (2019-2030), followed by Europe, owing to the availability of modern technologies and equipment, presence of CROs, and increasing R&D activities in the therapy innovations.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-protein-design-and-engineering-market/1205

Key market players operating in the protein design and engineering market include ATUM (US), Creative BioMart (US), Creative Biostructure (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Absolute Antibody (UK), EUCODIS Bioscience (Austria), Biomatter Designs (Lithuania), Fusion Antibodies (UK), Innovagen (Sweden), ZYMVOL (Spain), Averring Biotech, EnzymeWorks (China), GeNext Genomics (India), Quantumzyme (India), among others.

Key developments in the market:

In August 2021 , ATUM (US), a pioneer in bioengineering solutions, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued patent numbers 11,060,098, 11,060,109 11,060,086, which expand the scope of the Leap-In Transposase platform, the company's innovative transposon-based tool for genome engineering.

ATUM (US), a pioneer in bioengineering solutions, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued patent numbers 11,060,098, 11,060,109 11,060,086, which expand the scope of the Leap-In Transposase platform, the company's innovative transposon-based tool for genome engineering. In January 2021 , Biomatter Designs ( Lithuania ), pioneers the technologies for generative protein design, raised €500k in seed funding led by Practica Capital to develop the company's protein design technology and product pipeline.

Biomatter Designs ( ), pioneers the technologies for generative protein design, raised €500k in seed funding led by Practica Capital to develop the company's protein design technology and product pipeline. In January 2021 , Zymvol Biomodeling ( Spain ) collaborated with Aminoverse, a biotech company specializing in enzyme discovery and design, to develop custom-made alcohol dehydrogenases, an enzyme most commonly used in the flavors and fragrances and the fine chemicals industry.

Get the Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1205

Market Segments

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Rational Designing

Directed Evolution

Semi-Rational Designing

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Protein Types, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Antibodies

Peptides

Enzymes

Vaccines

Others

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Type of Application, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market, by End-Users, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Pharma / Biotech Firms

CROs and Research

Academic Institutes

Global Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Protein Design and Engineering Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive detailed insights into the prospects for the global protein design and engineering market

To receive a global market overview and future trends of the protein design and engineering market

To analyze the protein design and engineering market drivers and challenges

To get information on the protein design and engineering market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the protein design and engineering market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-protein-design-and-engineering-market/1205

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Therapeutic Proteins and Oral Vaccines Market

Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market

Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Tel : +1 551 226 6109

Asia: +91 79 72967118

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.