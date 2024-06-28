Protein Expression Market size is set to grow by USD 3.40 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing advances in proteomics research boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein expression market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.40 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.1% during the forecast period. Increasing advances in proteomics research is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing importance of promotional activities. However, lack of skilled laboratory professionals poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bioneer Corp., Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Expression Technology Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, Sino Biological Inc., Synbio Technologies, Takara Holdings Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Protein Expression Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3400.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bioneer Corp., Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Expression Technology Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, Sino Biological Inc., Synbio Technologies, Takara Holdings Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The Protein Expression Market faces unique challenges due to niche applications and regulatory restrictions. Brand visibility plays a minimal role in sales. Instead, vendors focus on expanding distribution networks and increasing product availability to end-users. Marketing and advertising are restricted, leading to low awareness. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories use YouTube to educate customers about protein expression products. Non-profit research organizations collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to promote awareness. Product enhancements necessitate promotional activities, which is a growing trend in the market.

The Protein Expression market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced therapeutics and research applications. Recombinant proteins are in high demand, particularly in the biotechnology industry. The use of prokaryotic and eukaryotic systems for protein expression is a trending topic. Cells and organisms such as E. Coli, yeast, and mammalian cells are commonly used for protein production. The Cryopreservation of these cells is crucial for maintaining their viability and ensuring consistent protein yields. The use of vectors for protein expression, such as plasmids and viral vectors, is also a key trend. The application of these proteins in areas like diagnostics, therapeutics, and research is driving market growth. The future of protein expression lies in the development of more efficient and cost-effective methods for large-scale production.

Market Challenges

The Protein Expression Market faces a significant challenge due to the shortage of technically skilled and trained laboratory professionals. With the increasing use of protein expression products, the demand for proficient staff is escalating. However, laboratories are under pressure to deliver results quickly, leading to neglected training programs for executives. Additionally, the attrition rate of laboratory professionals is rising due to factors like inadequate salaries, insufficient training, and a lack of awareness about the profession. These issues are expected to persist, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Protein Expression market faces several challenges in producing high-quality proteins for various applications. One challenge is the difficulty in achieving consistent and large-scale production of complex proteins. Another issue is the high cost of producing certain proteins, particularly those that require specialized expression systems or post-production processing. Additionally, ensuring the purity and functionality of expressed proteins can be a significant challenge. Furthermore, regulatory requirements and the need for sterile production environments add complexity to the process. Lastly, the demand for novel and custom proteins continues to grow, requiring continuous innovation and investment in new technologies.

Segment Overview

This protein expression market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 Products

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

2.2 Academic research

2.3 Contract research organizations Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Products- The Protein Expression Market is a significant business sector, driven by the increasing demand for recombinant proteins in various industries. Biotechnology companies are the key players, utilizing bacteria, yeast, and mammalian cells to produce these proteins. The market's growth is fueled by advancements in protein engineering and technology, enabling the production of complex proteins for therapeutic, diagnostic, and research applications.

Research Analysis

The protein expression market in the life sciences sector is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced reagents and instruments for research and development in areas such as protein-protein interaction, gene expression, and protein engineering. Protein expression reagents play a crucial role in the production of recombinant proteins, which are essential for understanding the functions of genes and developing protein therapeutics. Instruments used in protein expression technologies enable researchers to study growth dynamics and investigate chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. Webinars and other educational resources provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in protein expression technologies, such as cell-free expression and genetic engineering. Biomarkers derived from protein expression studies are also gaining importance in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Protein therapeutics, such as Humira, have revolutionized the treatment landscape for several chronic conditions, further fueling the demand for protein expression technologies.

Market Research Overview

The Protein Expression Market encompasses the production of proteins for research, therapeutic, and industrial applications. This market is driven by the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and diagnostic tools. Technologies such as Escherichia coli (E. Coli) expression, yeast expression, and mammalian cell expression are commonly used for protein production. The market is segmented based on protein type, application, and end user. Proteins expressed include recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and enzymes. Applications include research, therapeutics, and industrial uses. End users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories. The market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for protein-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

