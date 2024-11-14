Protein Expression Market to Hit USD 4.82 Billion by 2029 with 7.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180323924

Based on system type, the protein expression market is segmented into mammalian cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, cell-free expression systems, yeast expression systems, insect cell expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. In 2023, the mammalian cell expression systems segment held the largest share of the global protein expression market, owing to the preference given to these systems to produce complex proteins such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and vaccines. Among these systems, Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells are the most used due to their rapid growth and high protein expression capabilities.

The protein expression market has been segmented based on application into three segments, including industrial application, research application, and therapeutic applications. In 2023, the therapeutic application segment had the highest market share across the protein expression market. This segment of the application is growing because of the increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders that are supporting the demand for protein-based therapies such as mAb and vaccines. Moreover, the segmental growth is further supported by the increased focus on the production of personalized medicine through grants and funding support.

Based on offerings, the protein expression market is segmented into products and services. The products are segmented further into expression vectors, competent cells, reagents & kits, instruments, and software. In 2023, the protein expression market was dominated by the products segment. This large share can be attributed to the growing research alongside the rising approvals and commercialization of biologics, for example, antibodies. The reagents & kits sub-segment held the majority share under the products segment since the demand for reagents & kits persists in the sphere of research. This is because they need to be refilled periodically throughout the process of protein expression. Moreover, companies are launching innovative products for advanced protein expression workflows further supporting the growth prospects for the products segment.

Based on end users of protein expression products, the protein expression market is segmented into contract research organizations & contract development and manufacturing organizations (CROS and CDMOs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest share of the global protein expression product market, and this growth trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is supported by the increase in the demand for therapeutic proteins and the rising approvals for recombinant therapeutic proteins for disease treatment.

The protein expression market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa based on region. In 2023, North America held the largest share of the protein expression market, followed by Europe. The presence of major suppliers and key end users for the protein expression offerings in the region supports the large share of the North American protein expression market. Other drivers include growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders, and investments in the research and development of protein-based therapeutics research that contribute to furthering this large share of this market. North America is expected to dominate this space during the forecast period.

The protein expression market is highly consolidated. The top players in this market hold a significant share of the total market. Prominent market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), GenScript (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). These companies have adopted various strategies such as the development of advanced products, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the protein expression market. The organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced authentication and brand protection solutions. However, the high market consolidation acts as a barrier for new entrants in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) is the largest player in the protein expression market offering a wide range of protein expression products and services, including expression systems and kits, expression vectors, competent cells, and instruments such as electroporators and MS systems. The company has a significant global footprint due to its robust sales and distribution network. Additionally, multiple production sites at various geographic locations give the company an edge over other players in the protein expression market. With the reduced demand for COVID-19 products, the company has shifted its focus toward strengthening its core business. The company acquired PPD in 2021 to enhance its clinical research capabilities, allowing it to maintain its leadership in vaccine and therapy development supporting its leadership in the protein expression market. Moreover, in June 2021, Thermo partnered with Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) (Canada) to enhance therapeutic protein development by utilizing protein separation techniques. The company aims to expand its market presence by investing in R&D, which enhances its expertise in protein expression solutions and services, allowing it to offer innovative products and services to the market.

Merck KGaA (Germany) is a key player in the protein expression market. The company offers a wide range of protein expression solutions and services, such as assays, reagents, devices, software, protein sample preparation services, and detection & quantification kits, through its science & lab solutions subsegment under its life science business unit. With a strong geographic presence in over 120 countries, Merck KGaA focuses on expanding its customer base, particularly in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region, where it established life science centers in China, India, South Korea, and Singapore from 2021 to 2023. To maintain its market leadership, the company has made significant investments in research and development. For instance, in 2023, the company allocated USD 2.6 billion toward R&D to enhance its product offerings. Additionally, between 2022 and 2024, it expanded its manufacturing and research facilities in Germany, China, France, and Ireland. By prioritizing digitalization, automation, and process improvements, along with these strategic investments, the company seeks to further strengthen its global market presence and ensure sustainable growth.

Danaher Corporation (US) is a key player in the protein expression market owing to its strong product portfolio including reagents, kits, and instruments used throughout the protein expression process. The company leverages its strong geographic presence and advanced technological capabilities to maintain its position in the protein expression market. The company focuses on acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions, such as the 2022 acquisition of CEVEC Pharmaceuticals to support and improve its protein expression portfolio. In the same year, Danaher's subsidiary, Cytiva, collaborated with Nucleus Biologics to improve custom cell media development for cell and gene therapies. Moreover, in 2022, the company established its chromatography resins manufacturing facility in the US, supporting protein purification and analysis. In 2023, the company's Life Sciences segment saw a 1.5% sales increase, driven by a 4.0% price rise, higher core sales in life science research, and contributions from acquisitions. These strategic moves have helped Danaher become a dominant player in the protein expression market.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) is a life science company offering various instruments, software, services, and consumables to support laboratory operations. Their extensive portfolio includes protein expression products such as competent cells, expression vectors, protein purification kits, and transfection tools. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has its primary R&D and manufacturing sites in the US, Australia, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, and the UK. The company utilizes direct sales channels as well as distributors, resellers, and electronic commerce to distribute its offerings. The company increased its R&D investments in the Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment by 1% from the previous year (2022), totalling USD 297 million in 2023. This funding helps develop new and innovative products and solutions to meet the changing needs of clients.

