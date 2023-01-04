Protein Expression (Prokaryotic, Mammalian Cell) Market Trends/Analysis Report 2022: A Global $6.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Increasing Research in Proteomics and Genomics Bodes Well

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Expression System (Prokaryotic, Mammalian Cell), by Product (Reagents, Services), by Application, by End-user, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein expression market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030

The increasing research in proteomics and genomics, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and escalating demand for biologic products around the globe are enhancing the demand for protein expression, which is likely to drive the market. For instance, in April 2022, in a research published on Frontiers Media S.A., researchers differentially expressed 22 proteins to identify potential diagnostic biomarkers for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



An increase in R&D investments by the players is estimated to have a considerable impact on the usage of protein expression. In August 2022, the managing director of Biocon Biologics stated in one of his interviews that the overall cost of the R&D is 12-14% of revenues. The investment is essential to build a sustainable portfolio of around 20 biosimilar molecules and the company is anticipated to launch at least once every 1-2 years. The approximate cost of developing these molecules is USD 50-100 million.



Other determinants such as rapid acceleration in the demand for protein therapeutics and government investment in the applications of the protein expression industry are also supporting the market growth.

For instance, in May 2022, Proteomics International Laboratories was awarded approximately USD 286,833 funding from the Australian Government under the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) initiative. The funding is expected to support the manufacturing of the PromarkerD test in Australia. Such financial assistances are likely to supplement the market growth in the coming years.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic developed the urge to profile and conduct differential gene expression analyses on COVID-19 patients. Research published in Briefings in Bioinformatics, March 2021, employed the data of protein-drug interaction to identify the prospective drugs for COVID-19. As a result, the usage of the process is projected to upsurge during the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to the market growth.



The growing requirement for personalized therapy and vaccine is expected to be the key factor fueling the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Amgen announced a collaboration with Generate Biomedicines to discover and develop protein therapeutics for various areas. The companies are estimating the worth of this collaboration around USD 1.9 billion.



The increasing development of recombinant proteins for industrial use, such as the production of food and beverages, is anticipated to boost the use of protein expression in the non-healthcare sector.

However, the retail pricings of recombinant proteins for industrial and pharmaceutical uses are drastically different as pharmaceutical proteins are sold for billions of dollars per kg, while industrial proteins for tens of dollars per kg. R&D, clinical trials, and patents are the additional requirements of pharmaceutical proteins.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD 3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD 6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1 % Regions Covered Global No. of Companies Mentioned 10

Protein Expression Market Report Highlights

By expression system, the prokaryotic segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. The high usage of this system among the researchers is due to enabling them to produce biologically active proteins in large quantities in a short time

By product, the services segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The increasing outsourcing to CROs and growing demand for recombinant protein in the non-healthcare sectors are fueling the segment growth

By application, the therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2021. This is attributed to an increase in R&D investment and strategic initiatives such as fundraising

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing demand for biologics for chronic diseases

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the availability of funding opportunities for emerging players, along with the existence of significant R&D investment in the region

Protein Expression Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Escalating demand for biologics

Increasing investment in R&D

Rising funding by government for proteomics and genomics research

Market Restraint Analysis

Stringent government rules and regulations

Intense competition among vendors

Key Opportunities Prioritized

Key opportunities prioritized, by expression system

Key opportunities prioritized, by product

Key opportunities prioritized, by application

Key opportunities prioritized, by end-user

Protein Expression - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Protein Expression Market: Market Position Analysis, 2021

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

