Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Investment in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological R&D

Factors Such as increase in investment in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological R&D



Rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the market. Protein expression has several advantages, including a shorter expression time and structural modification, which contributes to the growing demand for it in the development of treatments for emerging diseases.



Investments in research and development have increased, resulting in the introduction of new protein therapeutics, which has significantly contributed to the market's growth and development. The development of new protein therapeutics to address unmet medical needs is one of the key value drivers for research-based pharmaceutical companies. Rise in R&D funding coupled with expansion of manufacturing sites are major factors driving the market growth.



Market players are found actively investing in research and development, which is fuelling the growth of the market. For instance, recently, in October 2019, the Bio-Techne company invested up to US$ 50 million in a new plant for recombinant proteins. The setup of new plant has, is anticipated to fuel in market growth.



High Cost of Protein Expression Systems to impede the market growth



A factor impeding market growth is the high cost of protein expression systems, as well as competent cells and reagents required for protein expression. The amount of protein required for large-scale applications such as enzyme, antibody, or vaccine production is significant. In such cases, the system in which the protein is expressed must be easy to culture and maintain, grow rapidly, and produce large amounts of protein. Moreover, mammalian proteins also undergo various post-translational modifications. Protein expression systems overcome these difficulties and make the process easier, but these systems are currently not economical.



Segments Covered in the Report

Technology Outlook

Protein Expression Technology

Cell-Free Expression

Bacterial Expression

Yeast Expression

Algal Expression

Insect Expression

Mammalian Expression

Others

Protein Purification & Isolation Technology

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Others

End User

Academia

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Application

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Latin America

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

