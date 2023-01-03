NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Technology (Protein Expression Technology (Cell-Free Expression, Bacterial Expression, Yeast Expression, Algal Expression, Insect Expression, Others), Protein Purification and Isolation Technology (Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, Others)), by Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research), by End-user (Academia, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organisations) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis

The Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Factors Such as increase in investment in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological RandD



Rising RandD investments by pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the market. Protein expression has several advantages, including a shorter expression time and structural modification, which contributes to the growing demand for it in the development of treatments for emerging diseases.

Investments in research and development have increased, resulting in the introduction of new protein therapeutics, which has significantly contributed to the marketâ€™s growth and development. The development of new protein therapeutics to address unmet medical needs is one of the key value drivers for research-based pharmaceutical companies. Rise in RandD funding coupled with expansion of manufacturing sites are major factors driving the market growth.

Market players are found actively investing in research and development, which is fuelling the growth of the market. For instance, recently, in October 2019, the Bio-Techne company invested up to US$ 50 million in a new plant for recombinant proteins. The setup of new plant has, is anticipated to fuel in market growth.

High Cost of Protein Expression Systems to impede the market growth



A factor impeding market growth is the high cost of protein expression systems, as well as competent cells and reagents required for protein expression. The amount of protein required for large-scale applications such as enzyme, antibody, or vaccine production is significant. In such cases, the system in which the protein is expressed must be easy to culture and maintain, grow rapidly, and produce large amounts of protein. Moreover, mammalian proteins also undergo various post-translational modifications. Protein expression systems overcome these difficulties and make the process easier, but these systems are currently not economical.

This report tells you TODAY how the Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, â€œVâ€, â€œLâ€, â€œWâ€ and â€œUâ€ are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Technology Outlook



• Protein Expression Technology



- Cell-Free Expression



- Bacterial Expression



- Yeast Expression



- Algal Expression



- Insect Expression



- Mammalian Expression



- Others



• Protein Purification and Isolation Technology



- Ultrafiltration



- Precipitation



- Chromatography



- Electrophoresis



- Western Blotting



- Others

End User



• Academia



• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Application



• Therapeutic



• Industrial



• Research

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico

Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA



• Brazil



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• UAE



• Rest of Latin America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companiesâ€™ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Agilent Technologies Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• GE Healthcare



• Merck KGaA



• Promega Corporation



• Qiagen N.V.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Overall world revenue for Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$10,126.5 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

