Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Solid and Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027, Published on Valuates Reports in Food & Drink Category

The Global Protein Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 53.78 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Increased understanding of healthcare has led customers to turn their attention to nutritious and balanced diets and increase their protein intake to get extra nutrients from protein supplements made using high-quality protein ingredients. This, in turn, is expected to be the major driver for the growth of the protein ingredient market size.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET SIZE

Consumer understanding of high infant formula nutritional content due to their children's health awareness raises the demand for infant formula made from protein ingredients. Organizations are investing in R&D activities to improve the properties of protein ingredients, such as flavor, aroma, and performance. This growing investment in R & D to develop better products is expected to increase the growth of protein ingredients market size.

Due to the relatively low price of plant protein ingredients, the demand for animal-derived variants is expected to drive the protein ingredient market size. As they are considered healthier and more nutritious than their animal-based counterparts, customers gradually embrace plant protein ingredients.

Also, the development of the demand for protein ingredients has been positively affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. This rise in the demand for protein ingredients can be attributed to consumers' knowledge of building good immunity.

PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET SHARE

The largest plant protein ingredient market share segment in 2019 was soy protein and is projected to remain so over the forecast period. Due to its fast digestibility, soy concentrate is commonly used as a supplement for pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. In baked bread, cereals, and meat products, these concentrates are used extensively.

The animal protein segment accounted for the maximum protein ingredient market share in 2019. This is due to a rise in health and fitness literacy. In addition, meat protein is primarily used in various applications, such as pet food and cosmetics, while egg and milk proteins are commonly used in baking products and confectionery products.

North America held the largest protein ingredient market share in 2019. With high penetration, the North American protein ingredients market is mature and homogenous. Leading main players such as Kerry Party, Cargill, ADM, and DuPont dominate it.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current protein ingredients market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing protein ingredients market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the protein ingredients industry.

Key market segments

By Type

Animal

Whey Protein Ingredients



Casein & Caseinates



Milk Protein



Egg Protein



Others

Plant

Soy Protein



Wheat Protein



Pea Protein



Others

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Turkey



Nigeria



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

● Plant Protein Market

On the contrary, an increase in the trend for adopting products grown organically is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the plant proteins market.

The global plant protein market is segmented based on source, product, distribution channel, and region

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3B38/plant-protein-industry

● Soy Protein Ingredients Market

In 2019, the global Soy Protein Ingredients market size was USD 8584.4 Million and it is expected to reach USD 11400 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24B3057/global-soy-protein-ingredients

● Organic Pea Protein Market

In 2019, the global Organic Pea Protein market size was USD 10530 Million and it is expected to reach USD 20150 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0T330/organic-pea-protein-industry

● Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market

The Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market size is expected to grow from USD 14,493.34 Million in 2019 to USD 19,628.36 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.18%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-3R347/the-global-soy-milk-protein-ingredient

● Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0K331/protein-hydrolysate-ingredients

● Dairy Protein Ingredients Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4O326/dairy-protein-ingredients

● Plant Based Protein Supplements Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4S327/plant-based-protein-supplements

