Protein Ingredients Market size is set to grow by USD 27.02 billion from 2024-2028, Growing infant formula market to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.02 billion from 2024-2028, at a CAGR of 10.03%, according to Technavio. Technological advancements in protein extraction and processing are enhancing efficiency, further driving market growth. The growing infant formula market and increased promotional initiatives also contribute to this expansion. However, the highly fragmented market poses a challenge. Key players include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global protein ingredients market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Source (Animal based protein and Plant-based protein) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Axiom Foods Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corp, Cargill Inc., CHS Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest Brands, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Ingenza Ltd., Kewpie Corp., Mead Johnson and Co. LLC, Perfect Day Inc., Proeon, Protera, Roquette Freres SA, Rousselot SDN. BHD., Sotexpro, The Peterson Company, Victory Hemp Foods, and Ynsect SAS

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Protein ingredients market is experiencing growth due to heightened promotional efforts from vendors. Soy protein suppliers, in particular, are investing substantially in marketing campaigns, targeting both food manufacturers and consumers. The US government's support for soy proteins' health claims further bolsters vendor trust and consumer confidence. Vendors of niche protein ingredients also need marketing investments to increase consumer awareness and build customer loyalty. Food and nutritional product manufacturers leverage health claims to attract health-conscious consumers to dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. Overall, increased marketing initiatives will significantly contribute to the protein ingredients market expansion during the forecast period.

The Protein Ingredients Market is experiencing significant trends in various sectors. GM ingredients continue to gain traction in sports nutrition and functional foods. Sustainable sourcing is a key focus, with plant-based constituents like soy, canola, wheat, and pea proteins on the rise. Health-conscious consumers and aging populations drive demand for protein development, particularly in texturized forms for use in yogurt, milk sausages, margarine, and spreads. Chronic diseases and weight loss fuel interest in amino acids for satiety and muscle repair. Animal source proteins, such as whey protein isolates and concentrates, remain popular in food and beverage applications, but plant-based options are increasingly preferred by health-conscious consumers. The animal feed industry also utilizes protein ingredients, with LDL cholesterol concerns driving interest in plant-based alternatives. Taste, texture, and environmental impact are critical considerations in the development of eco-friendly protein ingredients. Raw materials must be sourced using sustainable methods to minimize waste generation. Plant-based eating trends, including vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets, continue to shape the market.

Market Challenges

The protein ingredients market is characterized by a high level of competition and fragmentation among vendors. With numerous small and large players offering protein ingredients for various applications, the market is highly competitive. The limited number of end-users and applications restricts the growth potential for vendors. Product differentiation is challenging, making it difficult for companies to distinguish their offerings. However, innovation is on the rise, providing an opportunity for vendors to create unique product solutions. To succeed, vendors must focus on customized offerings and retaining high-value customers. Despite these challenges, the market's fragmented nature can lead to price wars and market volatility, potentially hindering growth during the forecast period.

The Protein Ingredients Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In food and beverage, consumers demand satiety, muscle repair, and weight loss benefits, leading to increased interest in amino acids from both animal and plant sources. Animal source proteins like whey protein isolates and concentrates, and animal feed proteins, face competition from plant-based proteins, including soy, canola, wheat, and pea. Plant-based eating trends, driven by vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian consumers, require innovative solutions for taste and texture. The environmental impact of raw material production and waste generation also influences consumer behavioral intention. The animal feed industry relies on animal and dairy proteins, while the pharmaceuticals industry uses proteins from plants, insects, and microbes. Health consciousness and dietary trends further fuel the demand for protein-rich diets, driving market growth. However, challenges such as LDL cholesterol concerns with animal sources and the need for eco-friendly methods persist.

Segment Overview

This protein ingredients market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Source 1.1 Animal based protein

1.2 Plant-based protein Geography 2.1 Europe

2.2 North America

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Animal based protein- The Protein Ingredients Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier food options. Key players in this market include Arla Foods, FrieslandCampina, and DSM. These companies produce and supply a range of protein ingredients, including whey, casein, soy, and pea protein. Protein ingredients are used in various food applications, such as beverages, baked goods, and sports nutrition products. The market is expected to continue expanding as consumers continue to prioritize protein-rich diets.

Research Analysis

Protein ingredients are essential nutrients used in various industries, including the feed and pharmaceuticals sectors. The global protein ingredients market is driven by the growing trend towards protein-rich diets, fueled by health consciousness and dietary preferences. Sources of protein include plants, animals, insects, and microbes. Plant-based proteins, such as soy, are increasingly popular due to consumer behavioral intentions towards healthier and more sustainable food choices. The feed industry uses protein ingredients to enhance animal nutrition, while the pharmaceuticals industry utilizes them for therapeutic applications. Protein development is ongoing, with a focus on producing gelatin alternatives, dairy proteins, and functional foods. Amino acids are essential components of protein and are used in sports nutrition and other applications. GM ingredients remain a controversial issue in the market. Protein ingredients find applications in various food products, including spreads, yogurt, milk sausages, and margarine. The aging population's growing demand for healthier food options is also driving market growth.

Market Research Overview

Protein ingredients are essential nutrients used in various industries, including the feed industry for animal nutrition and the pharmaceuticals industry for medicinal purposes. Sources of protein ingredients include plants, animals, insects, and microbes. With the growing trend towards protein-rich diets and health consciousness, the demand for plant-based proteins is surging. Consumer behavioral intention is shifting towards vegan and vegetarian diets, and even flexitarianism, due to dietary trends and concerns over chronic diseases. Plant-based protein sources include soy, canola, wheat, and various legumes. Dairy proteins, such as whey protein isolates and concentrates, are also popular in sports nutrition, functional foods, and spreads like yogurt, milk sausages, and margarine. Animal source proteins continue to be used in animal feed and infant formulations. The protein development industry focuses on creating texturized protein ingredients, amino acids, and satiety-enhancing proteins for muscle repair and weight loss. Raw materials are sourced sustainably, using eco-friendly methods to minimize waste generation and environmental impact. Gelatin consumption is declining due to ethical concerns and the availability of plant-based alternatives. Amino acids are essential building blocks of proteins, and their role in muscle repair and satiety is well-documented. Plant-based constituents offer a sustainable and ethical alternative to animal source proteins, while also addressing consumer preferences for taste and texture. The protein ingredients market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by these trends and the increasing awareness of the importance of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

