Protein Ingredients Market Size To Reach USD 97.58 Billion In 2028 | Rising Consumer Awareness About Benefits Of Soy Protein And Increasing Adoption Of Protein Nutrition In Sports Industry Are Some Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth - Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 97.58 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising consumer awareness about benefits of soy protein and increasing adoption of protein nutrition in the sports industry are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, inclining demand for food and beverages with high protein content such as protein shakes, protein-enriched yogurts, and spreads is expected to boost revenue growth of the global market between 2021 and 2028.

Growing adoption of protein nutrition in the sports industry is increasing demand for protein ingredients and is expected to boost revenue growth of the global market in near future. Protein intake is necessary for athletes to repair muscle breakdown caused by intense training and workouts. Protein products also help athletes to reduce their appetite and calorie intake. All such benefits of protein ingredients is a factor expected to increase product demand from the sports industry over the forecast period.

Challenges in cultivation of plant-based protein ingredients can be a major factor that can restraint global market revenue growth. Climate change due to global warming can have a huge impact on crop cultivation, which could hamper revenue growth of the global market. Concerns regarding presence of harmful toxins such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium in protein supplements, which can lead to cancer and other diseases, is another factor that can hamper market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. Additionally, the Covid-19 outbreak caused major disruption in the supply chain of protein products, which has hampered revenue growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1864

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Liquid type segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for flavored protein shakes and juices among consumers.

Personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand for hair and skin protein supplements, such as collagen and biotin protein ingredients, is expected to drive growth of the segment.

Plant protein segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of vegan protein, pea protein, and soy protein due to the antioxidant properties and fiber content, other nutritional benefits.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1864

The market in North America is expected to register considerably high revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growth of the market in this region is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles of consumers, and rising consumer awareness about nutritional benefits of consuming products with high protein content.

is expected to register considerably high revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growth of the market in this region is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles of consumers, and rising consumer awareness about nutritional benefits of consuming products with high protein content. Companies profiled in the global market report include Cargill, Inc., Gelita AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, AMCO Proteins, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, and FrieslandCampina N.V.

In November 2021 , FrieslandCampina N.V. announced a collaboration with Royal Agrifirm Group to create a physically separated supply stream for guaranteed deforestation-free soy for livestock feed. The companies are determined to speed up the development program. This initiative is expected to help the companies in prioritizing the sustainability program, named 'Nourishing a better planet'.

, FrieslandCampina N.V. announced a collaboration with Royal Agrifirm Group to create a physically separated supply stream for guaranteed deforestation-free soy for livestock feed. The companies are determined to speed up the development program. This initiative is expected to help the companies in prioritizing the sustainability program, named 'Nourishing a better planet'. In September 2021 , FrieslandCampina N.V. announced a solar panel project initiative focusing on smaller solar roofs for dairy farmers with Zelfstroom B.V., a solar energy equipment supplier. FrieslandCampina N.V. announced this program to support their dairy farmers who are unable to establish large solar roofs due to limited capacity on the electric network. This program will support farmers in transition towards sustainability and green energy.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein ingredients market on the basis of ingredient type, application, sources, and region:

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dry Type



Liquid Type



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Animal Feed



Food & Beverages



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Animal Protein



Egg Protein





Gelatin





Dairy Protein



Plant Protein



Wheat Protein





Vegan Protein





Soy Protein

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1864

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Trace minerals in feed market size was valued at USD 472 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast period. Rising importance of animal nutrition in the production of livestock has majorly fueled the market growth

Seaweed snacks market was valued USD 1.64 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 11.3% during the analysis period from 2021 to 2028. Seaweed snacks are prevalently consumed in the East Asian culture which are now popular snacks all over the world.



Tobacco market size was valued at USD 935.77 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% through 2028. The market growth is driven by increasing consumer spending on premium tobacco products, coupled with the launch of new flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigars, clove or candy flavoured cigarettes, among others.

Roll-your-own tobacco product market size accounted for USD 7.51 Billion in terms of revenue in 2020 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.60% through 2028. The progressive tax increases on retail cigarette prices and associated consumer demand for less expensive options to maintain their nicotine addiction is the key factor driving roll-your-own tobacco product market.



Ketogenic Diet Market size was USD 9.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The steady growth of the industry can be accredited to the augmenting popularity of the ketogenic diet as a potential weight-loss diet strategy backed by the craze for a low-carb diet.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-protein-ingredients-market

SOURCE Reports And Data