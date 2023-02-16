Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the protein inhibitors market are Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, Roche, Teva, Apotex, Novartis, Glaxosmithkline, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

The global protein inhibitors market is expected to grow from $62.54 billion in 2021 to $68.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The protein inhibitors market is expected to reach $96.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The protein inhibitors market consists of sales of erythromycin, tetracycline, chloramphenicol, and aminoglycosides.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Protein inhibitors refer to compounds that interfere with the steps directly involved in the production of new proteins in cells. Protein inhibitors operate at the ribosome level, benefiting from the significant variations between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosome architectures.

The main product types of protein inhibitors are protein kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and others.Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created molecules designed to act as substitute antibodies, restoring, enhancing, modifying, or mimicking the immune system's attack on unwanted cells, such as cancer cells.

The protein inhibitors are used in the treatment of oncology, inflammatory diseases, and others, that are distributed by hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to contribute to the growth of the protein inhibitors market over the forecast period.Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases are becoming more prevalent.

For instance, in May 2022, according to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases are expected to become the seventh leading cause of death globally by the end of 2030.In the USA, the number reached 157 million in 2020, with 87 million people having multiple conditions. Protein inhibitors are used for the treatment of these diseases attributing to fewer adverse effects and higher efficacy. Therefore, an increasing number of people with chronic diseases are anticipated to propel the demand for protein inhibitors market.

The high cost of protein inhibitors used for cancer is anticipated to limit the growth of the protein inhibitors market shortly.Monoclonal antibodies are a type of protein made in the laboratory to bind substances in the body including cancer cells and are used to treat various types of cancer.

Monoclonal antibody therapies are considered to be costlier when used for cancer.For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the average price of monoclonal antibodies was $96,731 for 34 monoclonal antibody indication combinations.

Oncology and hematology monoclonal antibodies represented 40% of approved monoclonal antibody indication combinations, yet accounted for more than 85% of those priced at $100,000 or higher.The price of oncology or hematology monoclonal antibodies was $149,622 higher than those used in metabolic or cardiovascular disorders, $106,830 higher than in ophthalmology, $128,856 higher than in infectious diseases or allergies, and $98,981 higher than in immunology.

Thus, the high cost of protein inhibitors including monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer is expected to hinder the market's growth.

Companies in the protein inhibitors market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations to develop new drugs to meet the market demand.Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence.

For instance, in February 2020, Catalent, Inc., a USA-based provider of delivery technologies, drug manufacturing, gene therapies, biologics, and consumer healthcare products announced a partnership agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., an immune-oncology company based in the USA to manufacture ZM008, a monoclonal antibody targeting solid tumors. Moreover, in February 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a USA-based pharmaceutical company, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a USA-based biotechnology company, announced a global exclusive license agreement and strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize Rigel's R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor, for all indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

In June 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired ReViral for $525 million. The acquisition strengthens Pfizer's commitment to creating both medications and vaccines to help fight the respiratory syncytial virus while also expanding its anti-infective portfolio (RSV). ReViral is a UK-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the discovery and development of innovative antiviral drugs for disorders brought on by the respiratory syncytial virus.

The regions covered in the protein inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the protein inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

