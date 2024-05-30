Protein Market size is set to grow by USD 86.75 billion from 2024-2028, Growing interest in sports and fitness activities boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein market size is estimated to grow by USD 86.75 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Source 1.1 Plant

1.2 Animal

1.3 Microbial End-user 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Infant formulations

2.3 Animal feed

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Plant- The plant-based protein market is experiencing significant growth due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness compared to animal-protein. Soy protein, derived from soybeans, is a widely used plant-protein with applications in various food sectors. It comes in three forms: isolate, concentrate, and textured. Wheat protein, derived from wheat starch, is another plant-protein with growing demand, particularly in bakery products and sports nutrition.

Pea protein, extracted from yellow peas, is used in dairy products and gaining popularity due to health benefits. New plant proteins like rice, potato, and canola proteins are emerging, but have limited applications currently. Overall, the plant-protein segment is driving the growth of the global protein market.

Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 86.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled AMCO Proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., FrieslandCampina, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Gelita AG, Glanbia plc, Hilmar Cheese Company Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kerry Group Plc, LACTALIS Ingredients, Puris, Roquette Freres SA, The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Market Driver

The Internet's impact on buying and selling has led to the rapid growth of online retail for protein supplements. Factors such as a wide product range, quick delivery, and competitive pricing contribute to this trend. Online stores offer greater reach and visibility, and vendors use targeted marketing and education to increase sales. Consumers are now comfortable purchasing protein supplements online due to chatbot support and frequent interaction through social media and company websites.

Younger consumers, who have a larger online presence, are driving demand for these supplements. Online retail data helps vendors target products based on consumer preferences, such as environment-friendliness. Online retail is expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel for protein supplements during the forecast period, fueling market growth.

The protein market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality protein sources. Producers are focusing on new technologies to improve production processes and meet consumer preferences. Sustainable methods, such as cellular agriculture and plant-based proteins, are gaining traction. Cattle-based products continue to dominate, but alternative sources like soy, pea, and hemp are making inroads.

The market is diverse, with players producing for human consumption and others for animal feed. The demand for protein is global, with key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The sector is competitive, with companies constantly innovating to meet consumer needs and regulatory requirements. The future of the protein market is promising, with continued investment in research and development.

Market Challenges

The global protein market faces a significant challenge from the rising number of counterfeit products. These products, which use inferior ingredients, pose a health risk to consumers and damage brand reputations. Tests have revealed that popular supplements, such as Craze, contain harmful chemicals. Counterfeiters often use underground distribution channels to sell fake versions of in-demand brands, like Optimum Nutrition from Glanbia.

To protect consumers, companies provide comparisons between original and fake products on their websites. Consumers should check product qualities, such as solubility and taste, to avoid purchasing counterfeits. The presence of these products negatively impacts market shares and brand images, hindering market growth.

The protein market faces several challenges in the production and distribution of high-quality proteins. These include the high cost of production, the need for large quantities of raw materials, and the complexity of the regulatory environment. Additionally, consumer preferences for plant-based proteins are increasing, requiring companies to adapt and innovate to meet these demands.

Herbicides and pesticides in feed production can also impact the quality of the final protein product, adding another layer of complexity. Producers must navigate these challenges to deliver cost-effective, safe, and sustainable protein solutions to meet the growing demand.

Research Analysis

The protein market is evolving with a growing demand for natural and organic products. Key sources include cattle, pigs, fish, and poultry, providing ingredients for pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages. Gelatin, derived from bones and hides, serves as a functional ingredient in capsules and supplements. The rise in vegan trends and concerns over health and adulteration are influencing shifts towards plant-based and non-GM proteins. Animal cruelty-free and high-nutritional value products are gaining popularity in cosmetics and food applications. The market also sees a rise in meat alternatives and dairy substitutes, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Protein Market encompasses a significant segment of the global nutraceutical industry. This market is driven by the increasing demand for high-protein foods and supplements due to their role in muscle building, weight management, and overall health and wellness. Sources of protein include animal-derived products like meat, dairy, and eggs, as well as plant-based sources such as soy, peas, and hemp. Functional proteins, like collagen and casein, are also gaining popularity for their various health benefits.

The market is influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, dietary trends, and regulatory policies. Producers and suppliers must ensure the quality, safety, and sustainability of their protein sources to meet the evolving demands of consumers. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years due to the rising awareness of the importance of protein in a healthy diet.

