Protein-Packed Muuna® Is Now Powered by Popular 2018 Food Trend - Probiotics

Muuna's protein-packed, conveniently portable, rich and creamy cottage cheese with real pieces of fruit has been driving growth in the cottage cheese category since its launch in 2016, and the addition of probiotics to its recipes further elevates the brand's consumer appeal:

Two Great Nutritional Benefits —Muuna cottage cheese now does double-duty with 14-19 grams of protein per serving plus probiotics, to offer consumers a nutritionally focused snack or meal option.

A Grab-n-Go Snack - Convenience is king for many of today's consumers who are always on the go, but there's no need to sacrifice taste and nutrition. Muuna's 5.3-ounce single-serve varieties are packed with protein, low in sugar, are a good source of calcium and contain probiotics – a deliciously portable snack to throw in your bag on the way out the door.

Protein-Boosted Recipes—Simply add Muuna's Classic or Lowfat Plain cottage cheese to your favorite recipes, like pasta salads, dips, smoothies, acai bowls, or even a Waldorf salad power bowl, to upgrade any dish with a protein and probiotics boost. Visit muuna.com/recipes for more protein-boosted recipes.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in snack and meal options that contain a variety of healthy ingredients to meet their dietary needs. By adding probiotics to Muuna's already craveable recipe, we can offer a single product that is not only enriched with probiotics, but also high in protein, low in sugar, a good source of calcium and containing potassium," said Gerard Meyer, CEO of Muuna.

According to Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN and CSO, probiotics like B. lactis, the strain found in Muuna, can help promote a healthy digestive tract and a healthy immune system.

"Probiotics and high-protein Muuna are a match made in heaven," says Rifkin. "The new formula does double-duty for consumers who want to add more of both to their daily lives with ease. I recommend Muuna to my patients as a delicious and nutritious grab and go snack or as a primary source of delicious protein for breakfast, like spread on toast with fruit, or for lunch in a ubiquitous protein bowl with vegetables and grains."

Muuna is available in nine fruit-on-the-bottom flavors that contain 15 grams of protein and 9 grams of sugar, including Black Cherry, Vanilla, Raspberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Peach and Blueberry. These delicious fruit flavors are available in 5.3-ounce single serving containers with 120-130 calories. Rich and creamy Lowfat Plain Muuna is available in 5.3-ounce and 16-ounce containers and Classic Plain in 16-ounce multi-serving containers only. All Muuna products contain no artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners. Muuna is also gluten-free and certified Kosher. Visit muuna.com for specific nutrition and ingredient information.

Muuna launched in 2016 in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, and is expanding its footprint in 2018 and can now be found in more than 5,000 grocery stores. To find a retailer near you, visit www.muuna.com/find-us/. If you're a retailer interested in carrying Muuna, email us at Sales@Muuna.com.

About Muuna®

Muuna® is on a mission to change the way consumers think about cottage cheese. With its proprietary recipe and unique, perfectly portioned cups, Muuna is reimagining cottage cheese. Delivering a melt-in-your-mouth creamy texture, Muuna is bringing excitement to the cottage cheese category with rich-in-protein, single-serve cups available in creamy Lowfat Plain and with delicious pieces of fruit-on-the-bottom including Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Vanilla and Black Cherry. Muuna also offers multi-serve containers of Lowfat Plain and Classic Plain. For more information, visit www.muuna.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

