Protein Pints Expands Beyond the Pint with Debut of New Protein Pops

Fast-Growing High-Protein Ice Cream Brand Enters the Frozen Novelty Category with Chocolate-Dipped Protein Pops Delivering 10g of Protein Per Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Pints, the high-protein ice cream brand now in more than 15,000 retailers nationwide, is making its boldest move yet. This summer, the brand enters the frozen novelty category for the first time with the launch of Protein Pops, creamy, high-protein ice cream bars dipped in a rich, crispy, quinoa-studded milk chocolate coating.

Protein Pops are available in four delicious flavors Protein Pops are easy to enjoy any time, any place

Available in Caramel Crunch, Vanilla Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch and Mint Crunch, Protein Pops represent the brand's first major format expansion just two years after launching at retail. A limited quantity is available now at ProteinPops.com, with Sprouts Farmers Market stores launching nationwide on June 29, Harris Teeter following in late July and additional retailers planned for this fall.

Each Protein Pop delivers 10 grams of complete protein, 180-190 calories and at least 75% less sugar than traditional ice cream with no artificial sweeteners. The bars are made with natural ingredients, are gluten-free and contain all nine essential amino acids.

"Summer is prime ice cream season and the perfect moment to introduce Protein Pops," said Paul Reiss, co-founder and CEO of Protein Pints. "With Protein Pops, we wanted to create something people genuinely crave in a format that complements their busy lives, while still delivering the protein and ingredients our customers expect. Pops offer everything people love about our pints, now in a convenient grab-and-go format."

The launch comes as the frozen novelty category continues to outpace the broader frozen dessert market, with growth projected at nearly 9% CAGR through 2035 as more consumers reach for individually portioned, on-the-go treats. Protein Pops will position the Protein Pints brand to compete in one of the fastest-growing corners of the frozen aisle, while staying true to the protein-packed, ingredient-conscious standard that built the brand's loyal following with its pints.

As consumer demand grows for foods that deliver both indulgence and nutritional value, Protein Pops offer a delicious new way to enjoy protein. Whether cooling off after a workout, heading to the beach, or reaching for an afternoon snack, Protein Pops prove that flavor and function were never meant to be a choice.

For more information, visit ProteinPints.com or follow @ProteinPints on social media.

About Protein Pints:

Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America's favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free. In 2026, Protein Pints expanded beyond the pint with the launch of Protein Pops, bringing its signature approach to protein-packed indulgence into a convenient grab-and-go format with 10 grams of protein per bar.

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SOURCE Protein Pints