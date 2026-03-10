Protein Pints Unveils a New Flavor Explosion with the Release of Salted Caramel & Banana Graham Slam

High Protein Ice Cream Brand Expands with Exclusive Retail Drops at Albertsons Companies and Kroger Family of Stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Pints , the protein-packed ice cream brand reshaping the frozen aisle, is turning up the flavor with two indulgent new launches: Salted Caramel and Banana Graham Slam.

Rolling out exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores, Salted Caramel delivers an irresistible tale of two caramels. A burnt brown sugar ice cream base swirls with ribbons of buttery sea salt caramel, creating a rich, velvety experience worthy of any premium dessert brand. Each pint delivers decadent flavor while packing 30 grams of protein – so creamy and craveable, consumers can enjoy guilt-free.

Meanwhile, Banana Graham Slam steps up to the plate exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores. Crafted with real banana ice cream, delicate graham cracker crust crumbles, and crispy-melty peanut butter flakes, it channels the nostalgic comfort of banana cream pie with a salty-sweet twist. It's a protein-packed home run that's bold, balanced, and anything but artificial.

"Both of our new flavors were crafted to deliver the indulgence people crave from ice cream with functional benefits you won't find in other frozen desserts," said Paul Reiss, co-founder and CEO of Protein Pints. "Salted Caramel and Banana Graham Slam prove you don't have to sacrifice crave-worthy flavor to hit your protein goals. We're helping people reimagine what belongs in their body and their freezers."

These new additions join Protein Pints' expanding lineup of fan favorite high protein ice cream, including Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chip, Chocolate, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, and Coffee. Each pint delivers 30 grams of complete protein, 85% less sugar than traditional ice cream, zero artificial sweeteners, and is gluten-free and made with natural ingredients, proving taste and performance can coexist.]

Protein Pints is available in more than 8,000 retailers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Ralphs, Sprouts, Meijer, H-E-B, Albertsons and more. Customers can now also ship pints directly to their homes at ProteinPints.com.

For more information, visit ProteinPints.com or follow @ProteinPints on social media.

About Protein Pints:

Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America's favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free.

