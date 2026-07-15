Protein Pints Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with a Golden Pint Scavenger Hunt and Over $5,000 in Prizes

High-Protein Ice Cream Brand Launches Live Golden Pint Scavenger Hunt and a National Online Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Pints, the leading high-protein ice cream brand, is turning National Ice Cream Day into a nationwide adventure. The brand is launching its Golden Pint Scavenger Hunt, hiding physical Golden Pints in select cities across the country and awarding $1,000 plus free Protein Pints for the rest of the year to the first person in each city to decipher riddled clues and find each one.

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The hunt kicks off with three days of daily clues dropping on the brand's social media channels each day at 11:00 AM EST beginning July 16, with each clue narrowing down the search from state to city to exact landmark. On July 19, National Ice Cream Day, the race is on. The first person to arrive at each city's designated landmark and find a Protein Pints team member holding the Golden Pint wins the grand prize.

"National Ice Cream Day deserves a real celebration, and we wanted to generate excitement that will bring our community together in a fun and memorable way," said Michael Meadows, co-founder of Protein Pints. "The Golden Pint Scavenger Hunt is our biggest giveaway yet and a way to reward the fans who have been with us since the beginning, while welcoming new ones into the Protein Pints family."

Protein Pints is also launching "The Golden Pint" online game at proteinpints.com, open to everyone in the continental U.S. 18 years and older. Players who find a Golden Pint in the online game will be entered for a chance to win $1,000 plus free Protein Pints for the rest of the year, giving everyone across the country a shot at a grand prize. There will be a reward for everyone who plays The Golden Pint online game, because everyone is a winner when celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Protein Pints.

The Golden Pint Scavenger Hunt is the latest activation in a milestone year for Protein Pints, which recently launched Protein Pops, its first line of high-protein ice cream bars into Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide, with more availability coming soon.

For clues, updates and to play the online game, visit proteinpints.com and follow @ProteinPints on social media.

About Protein Pints:

Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America's favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free. In 2026, Protein Pints expanded beyond the pint with Protein Pops, bringing its signature approach to protein-packed indulgence into a convenient grab-and-go format with 10 grams of protein per bar.

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SOURCE Protein Pints