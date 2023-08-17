Protein Puck Announces Endorsement and Strategic Partnership with Five-time Volleyball Olympian and Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings

Partnership Kick-off and Live Appearance by Kerri in Chicago on September 2, 2023, 10:00 am–12:00 pm

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Puck is proud to announce its latest endorsement and strategic partnership with Kerri Walsh Jennings, an athlete, entrepreneur and mom who has demonstrated excellence both on and off the volleyball court. The partnership will see her work with Protein Puck to promote the benefits of clean eating and active living through the consumption of high-quality, whole-food-based protein bars. As a five-time Olympian, Kerri knows the importance of proper nutrition and fueling the body with the right ingredients.

To kick off this special partnership, the Jewel Osco in downtown Chicago is hosting a live appearance with Kerri on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Fans will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet her for autographs and pictures from 10:00 am–12:00 pm. The first 50 attendees will receive a personally autographed volleyball. Join us on this momentous occasion, as we embrace the power of clean eating with Kerri and the Protein Puck team.

"We are thrilled to have Kerri join the Protein Puck team. Protein Puck is the perfect partner for her, as we share the same values and commitment to promoting health and wellness," said CEO Paul Pennington. "Her dedication to clean eating and active living aligns perfectly with our brand values, and we are excited to work together to bring our message to even more people."

Kerri will play an active role in Protein Puck's marketing campaigns and more. Beyond brand awareness, she will work with the company to develop new product and distribution partners.

"I am beyond excited to partner with Protein Puck," said Kerri. "As an athlete, I know how important it is to fuel my body with clean, high-quality ingredients. Protein Puck offers the perfect solution for those who want to maintain an active lifestyle while still enjoying delicious, nutritious snacks. I started as a loyal customer after my introduction to the bar. I'm honored to join the amazing team at Protein Puck. It's very clear that they really care about clean eating."

Much like Kerri, Protein Puck does not look for shortcuts. Our sports-nutrition bars are built with real, simple ingredients. We never use processed foods, protein powders or isolates. In fact, we use only 15 wholesome ingredients across four different plant-based energy Pucks.

Protein Puck Bars are now available throughout the United States with nearly 10,000 retail points of sale.

About Protein Puck

Founded in 2015, Protein Puck is a whole food, plant-based energy company built around empowerment. The company's mission is to fuel human beings to be a little bit better in the passions they pursue each day. For more information visit proteinpuck.com.

About Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Walsh Jennings is the most decorated professional female beach volleyball player in the world, with 135 career wins, including three World Championship titles, three Olympic gold medals, one Olympic bronze, and 77 domestic AVP championships. Kerri is the co-founder of p1440, a nonprofit organization that uses beach volleyball as a vehicle for change to inspire those in our community to live their best lives. She was also named the managing partner for the Pro Volleyball Federation's San Diego major league volleyball franchise that will begin play in February 2024.

