Protein Sequencing Global Market Research Report 2022: Increasing Focus on Target-Based Drug Development & Increasing Demand for Proteomics Research

Jun 29, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Sequencing: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on protein sequencing, products and services and the techniques used for protein sequencing. The report also focuses on the applications of protein sequencing such as in biopharmaceuticals, protein engineering and other applications.
The report looks at the trends and dynamics affecting the market, offers market projections to 2026 and provides key company profiles.
Company profiles of the major global players, including Charles River Laboratories, Selvita, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent
By region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market value estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020 as the base year and forecast for 2021 through 2026.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global protein sequencing market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by products and services type, technology, application, end-user vertical, and region
- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for protein sequencing and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Understanding of concepts related to protein sequencing, products and services and the techniques used for protein sequencing, and the applications of protein sequencing in biotherapeutics and genetic engineering
- Insight into the company competitive landscape for key manufacturers/suppliers/service providers, and their company share analysis based on the segmental revenues
- Patent review and analysis of patent grants for protein sequencing by each major category
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Importance of Proteins
- Structure of Protein
- Primary Structure
- Secondary Structure
- Tertiary Structure
- Quaternary Structure
- Protein Sequencing
- History of Protein Sequencing
- Methods of Protein Sequencing
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Factors Affecting the Market for Protein Sequencing
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Target-Based Drug Development
- Increasing Demand for Proteomics Research
- Technological Developments
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Protein Sequencing Instruments
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Protein Sequencing
Chapter 6 Global Market for Protein Sequencing Products and Services
- Sample Preparation
- Protein Sequencing Products
- Protein Sequencing Services
Chapter 7 Global Market for Protein Sequencing Technologies
- Edman Degradation
- Mass Spectrometry
Chapter 8 Global Market for Protein Sequencing by Application
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Protein Engineering
- Others
Chapter 9 Global Market for Protein Sequencing by End User
- Academic Institutes and Research Centers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Chapter 10 Global Market for Protein Sequencing by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patents on Protein Sequencing
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Country, 2020
- Patent Review by Company
- Key Patent Applications, 2020
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape and Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Recent Developments and Research Initiatives
- Key Research Activities
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Market Shares of Protein Sequencing Companies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bioinformatics Solutions
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Proteome Factory AG
- Rapid Novor
- Selvita S.A
- Sgs
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69zy9e
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article