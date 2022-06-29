Protein Sequencing Global Market Research Report 2022: Increasing Focus on Target-Based Drug Development & Increasing Demand for Proteomics Research

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Sequencing: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on protein sequencing, products and services and the techniques used for protein sequencing. The report also focuses on the applications of protein sequencing such as in biopharmaceuticals, protein engineering and other applications.

The report looks at the trends and dynamics affecting the market, offers market projections to 2026 and provides key company profiles.

Company profiles of the major global players, including Charles River Laboratories, Selvita, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent

By region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market value estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020 as the base year and forecast for 2021 through 2026.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global protein sequencing market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by products and services type, technology, application, end-user vertical, and region

Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for protein sequencing and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Understanding of concepts related to protein sequencing, products and services and the techniques used for protein sequencing, and the applications of protein sequencing in biotherapeutics and genetic engineering

Insight into the company competitive landscape for key manufacturers/suppliers/service providers, and their company share analysis based on the segmental revenues

Patent review and analysis of patent grants for protein sequencing by each major category

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background

Importance of Proteins

Structure of Protein

Primary Structure

Secondary Structure

Tertiary Structure

Quaternary Structure

Protein Sequencing

History of Protein Sequencing

Methods of Protein Sequencing

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting the Market for Protein Sequencing

Market Drivers

Increasing Focus on Target-Based Drug Development

Increasing Demand for Proteomics Research

Technological Developments

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints

High Cost of Protein Sequencing Instruments

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Protein Sequencing

Chapter 6 Global Market for Protein Sequencing Products and Services

Sample Preparation

Protein Sequencing Products

Protein Sequencing Services

Chapter 7 Global Market for Protein Sequencing Technologies

Edman Degradation

Mass Spectrometry

Chapter 8 Global Market for Protein Sequencing by Application

Biopharmaceuticals

Protein Engineering

Others

Chapter 9 Global Market for Protein Sequencing by End User

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Chapter 10 Global Market for Protein Sequencing by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patents on Protein Sequencing

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Country, 2020

Patent Review by Company

Key Patent Applications, 2020

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape and Analysis of Market Opportunities

Recent Developments and Research Initiatives

Key Research Activities

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Shares of Protein Sequencing Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bioinformatics Solutions

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Proteome Factory AG

Rapid Novor

Selvita S.A

Sgs

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69zy9e

