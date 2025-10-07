Protein Snacks Leader Ready® to Showcase Innovative New Products at 2025 NACS Show in Chicago

Emerging Brand in Functional High-Protein Snacks and Beverages Set to Unveil Latest Product Innovations and Formats at Booth N247

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready®, one of the fastest-growing protein-centric snack and beverage brands in the U.S., is set to make a high-impact appearance at the 2025 NACS Show, the convenience retail industry's premier annual event, taking place October 15–17 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Ready® features bold innovation at the 2025 NACS Show with its newest high-protein snacks and beverages, including the debut of the new Iced Oatmeal Cookie Protein Bar, Movie Theater Popcorn and Maple Sea Salt Protein Puffs, and Mixed Berry Clear Protein Water.

With strong momentum in the protein snacks and functional beverage categories, Ready® will showcase its latest innovations at Booth N247, inviting retail and distribution partners to sample new products across its Protein Bars, Protein Puffs, and Clear Protein Water lines – all developed for today's consumers seeking great-tasting, better-for-you options without compromising on flavor or nutrition.

According to SPINS syndicated data, best-selling Ready® Protein Bars are a top category leader in dollars per store per week, a key productivity metric highlighting the brand's sales efficiency and growing consumer demand. Ready® is consistently among the top three contributors to total category growth over the past 52 weeks.

With 15 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and 6 grams of whole grains, Ready® Protein Bars offer a balanced, crave-worthy option for active lifestyles. The latest innovation, Iced Oatmeal Cookie, will debut at the show alongside other top-selling flavors.

Ready® Protein Puffs, another fast-growing product line, offer a crunchy, high-protein snack with 25 grams of protein per bag and are available in both plant-based and whey protein varieties. Two new bold flavors, Movie Theater Popcorn and Maple Sea Salt, will be featured at the show.

In the functional beverage space, Ready® Clear Protein Water continues to gain traction as a clean-label hydration option. Each bottle delivers 20 grams of whey isolate protein and 5 key electrolytes, with zero sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no unnecessary fillers. The new Mixed Berry flavor will be on display, joining a competitive portfolio tailored for wellness-conscious consumers seeking refreshing, nutritious hydration.

"We're excited to showcase our products with the convenience retail community, distributors, and industry partners at NACS as we showcase how Ready® continues to lead through innovation, ingredient integrity, and category growth," said Pat Cavanaugh, Founder and CEO of Ready®. "Whether it's our Iced Oatmeal Cookie Protein Bar, new Protein Puff flavors, or our breakthrough Clear Protein Water, everything we create is designed to deliver clean, great-tasting, functional nutrition that fuels performance and everyday life."

Ready® invites all attendees to visit Booth N247 in the Exhibit Hall to meet the team, experience live product demos, and learn more about how Ready® is driving incremental growth in both core sets and emerging functional nutrition categories.

About Ready®

Ready® , a recipient to Bain & Company's 2025 Insurgent Brands list, was founded in 2012 in Pittsburgh by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain Pat Cavanaugh, who was driven by a vision to create functional nutrition products made with clean, natural ingredients that support both performance and everyday nutrition needs. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ready® stands as one of America's fastest-growing active nutrition brands with its unique, protein-centric product portfolio. Ready® products are available in over 31,000 retail outlets nationwide. The brand is proudly co-owned by and NFL defensive powerhouse Aaron Donald and global basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ready® serves over 200 collegiate athletic programs. More than just nutrition, Ready® is committed to community and youth sports initiatives and is also the Official Snack and Sports Drink of The AAU (Amateur Athletic Union). The Brand also has a major funding partnership with the Susan G. Komen® organization to assist in its fight against breast cancer.

For more information, visit TeamReady.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Facebook.

About NACS

Every year, the NACS Show brings together convenience and fuel retailing industry professionals for four days of learning, buying and selling, and networking, all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.

As convenience and fuel retailing's premier industry event, the NACS Show attracts more than 23,500 industry stakeholders from around the world. Buyers and sellers come together to conduct business and learn from one another — all in an environment rich with new ideas and partnerships. The NACS Show is the place to network and connect with convenience and fuel retailing industry peers and experts.

SOURCE Ready