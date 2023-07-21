Protein Supplements Market to grow by USD 10.9 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing interest in sports and fitness activities to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein supplements market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The protein supplements market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.9 billion, according to Technavio. - Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Protein supplements market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The protein supplements market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer protein supplements in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BioTech USA Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Makers Nutrition, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Purus Labs, TheHutGroup.com Ltd., Transparent Labs, Vitaco Ltd., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers protein supplement products such as Ensure high protein shake and Ensure high protein.

The company offers protein supplement products such as Ensure high protein shake and Ensure high protein. Amway Corp - The company offers protein supplement products such as Nutrilite all plant protein powder.

The company offers protein supplement products such as Nutrilite all plant protein powder. Glanbia plc - The company offers protein supplement products such as dairy-based, plant-based, and functional proteins.

The company offers protein supplement products such as dairy-based, plant-based, and functional proteins.

Protein Supplements Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on source (animal-based and plant-based), and distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores)

The market share growth by the animal-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. These proteins are derived from animal foods such as eggs and milk. Furthermore, it is used in a variety of food applications such as desserts, sports nutrition products, and dietary supplements. 40% to 90% milk protein is Milk protein concentrate (MPC). Protein ingredients that are derived from dairy are used in nutritious foods which include sports and infant nutrition products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the protein supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global protein supplements market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the protein supplements market during the forecast period. The United States , Canada , and Brazil are the key contributor to the region. This growth is due to the high acceptance and prevalence of dietary supplements which contain protein supplements in these countries. Many major protein suppliers present in the region is another factor for the growth. In addition, the region is having effective supply chain network that facilitates vendor distribution and increases awareness of these products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Protein Supplements Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing interest in sports and fitness activities is a key factor driving the protein supplements market growth. There is an increase in the number of fitness facilities around the world due to the growing awareness of fitness and a healthier lifestyle. The increase in the popularity of sporting events is another factor driving the growth. Some of the popular sporting events include soccer, rugby, basketball, football, baseball, and cricket leagues around the world. Hence, the growing interest in sports and fitness activities has led to an increase in the consumption of protein supplements which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Endorsements by celebrities and sportspersons are a major trend influencing market growth. Many sports brands are launching new products with creative advertising by seeking endorsements from celebrities. Furthermore, they also work with athletes and celebrities to spread awareness about the benefits of staying fit. For instance, Muscle Blaze launched a video that demonstrates an individual's hard work and dedication to fitness to promote their products. Hence, the celebrity endorsement trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The presence of counterfeit products is a significant challenge restricting the protein supplements market growth. These products use inferior ingredients and pose potential health risks to consumers. Furthermore, they are cheaper than the original branded products which attract customers. Counterfeit protein powders are often sold through underground distribution channels and are posing a challenge to the reputed brand's profits. Major brands have started using their websites and other online sales channels to offer detailed comparisons of genuine and counterfeit products. Therefore, these counterfeit products are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Protein Supplements Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the protein supplements market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the protein supplements market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the protein supplements market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of protein supplements market vendors

Protein Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, France, Germany, Russia, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BioTech USA Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Makers Nutrition, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Purus Labs, TheHutGroup.com Ltd., Transparent Labs, Vitaco Ltd., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

