Protein Supplements Market to Reach a Market Size of $8.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Protein Supplements Market, published by KBV research, The Global Protein Supplements Market size is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the health and fitness-conscious population, especially in males, across the globe, the demand for sports nutrition products in the market is growing at a rapid pace. Moreover, an increase in consumer income is boosting the sales of these nutritional products as it is affordable for many consumers. Additionally, the trend of joining gyms and bodybuilding centers encourages consumers to consume sports nutrition products to increase their immunity and build muscles.

The North America market dominated the Global Whey Protein Supplements Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2019 - 2025). The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecasted period due to the high awareness about protein supplement and increasing urbanization in the region.

The Powder market dominated the Global Protein Supplements Market by Form in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. Powdered protein based supplements have gained more attraction among bodybuilders and athletes. The increase in demand for ready to drink products among consumers in terms of their growing availability results in ease of consumption. Factors like increasing demand for the powdered supplements, strong online sales, mass channels of distribution, and an increasing number of standalone by brands by various companies including Glanbia, NBTY, and IOVATE, are collectively increasing the demand for the market.The RTD Liquid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2019 - 2025).

The Millennials market dominated the Global Protein Supplements Market by Age Group in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The Generation x market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2019 - 2025). Millennial are the best buyers for various protein and other supplement products. Adopted by millennial at large, they ensure a healthy lifestyle to set an example for others. They engage themselves in some of the health-oriented extra-curricular activities, for example, hitting the gym and participating in sports. These millennials are concerned about mental health, heart health, weight maintenance, and maintain high energy levels also. This concern increases the demands for health-promoting products like probiotics, multivitamins tablets, and fish oils along with other protein supplements.

The Super Markets market dominated the Global Protein Supplements Market by Distribution Channel in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period. The Online Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Glanbia Plc., AMCO Proteins, ABBOTT Laboratories, Alticor Inc., GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), Herbalife International, Inc., RSP NutritionPost Holdings, Inc., NOW Foods, and PEPSICO Inc.

