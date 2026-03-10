Protein the Organic Way: Introducing Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Ultra-Filtered Milk

"From our research, we found that consumers desired an organic option of ultra-filtered milk," said Rick Simington, chief commercial officer, Organic Valley. "Knowing this, we recognized the opportunity for our cooperative to raise the bar and expand the category by bringing Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Ultra-Filtered Milk to market and deliver on this consumer need."

The milk process starts on small organic family farms, where cows graze on pasture and are raised without antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs, as Organic Valley farmers have done for generations. The organic milk is put through an ultra-filtering process that modifies water, lactose (milk sugar), and a small amount of natural minerals to concentrate the protein that naturally exists in milk, resulting in delicious organic ultra-filtered milk with 13 grams of protein and just 6 grams of sugar per serving.

Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Ultra-Filtered Milk will be the first retail product in the U.S. to be packaged in the new Tetra Brik® Aseptic 1420 Edge (48 ounce) with the LightWing™ 30 cap. This carton format is among Tetra Pak's most recent portfolio innovations, which is recyclable and made mainly of renewable plant-based materials. The new carton also features a one-step, easy-open hinged cap that stays tethered to the carton.

"Sustainability isn't just a trend; it's how Organic Valley thinks about caring for the earth for the next generation and beyond," Simington said. "From the open pastures where our cows graze, to the packaging on store shelves, Organic Valley prioritizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship, and producing delicious organic products people can trust."

The suggested retail price for Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Ultra-Filtered Milk is $5.99 - $6.99. For more information and to find stores that carry Organic Valley® milk, visit organicvalley.coop.

*Footnotes:

Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk has 10% more of the daily recommended value for protein than regular whole milk; the protein content of regular whole milk is 8 grams per serving; Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk has 13 grams of protein per serving. Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk has 50% less sugar than regular whole milk. The sugar content of regular whole milk is 12 grams per serving. Organic Valley® Protein Plus™ Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk has 6 grams per serving.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the largest organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve, and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care of the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,500 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

To learn more about Organic Valley® products and the family farms behind each carton, visit www.organicvalley.coop.

