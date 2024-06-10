Protein Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 172.8 billion from 2024-2028, Increased demand for mAbs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 172.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period. Increased demand for mabs is driving market growth, with a trend towards continued focus on improvement of protein therapeutics. However, complexities in manufacturing, storage conditions, distribution policies, and high cost poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LGM Pharma LLC, Midas Pharma GmbH, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., PV Pharma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Sanofi SA.

Protein Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.47% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 172.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LGM Pharma LLC, Midas Pharma GmbH, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., PV Pharma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Sanofi SA

In the Protein Therapeutics Market, companies are enhancing their product offerings to stay competitive. They are focusing on patients' needs to improve features for enhanced comfort. For example, LINET and LINAK introduce beds with unique features like four-section profiles and ultra-low beds. Four-section profiles offer better sitting positions with less compression, while ultra-low beds provide safer entry/exit heights. Additionally, manufacturers like Invacare extend maintenance schedules to reduce end-users' maintenance costs and increase sales. This product improvement trend is expected to boost the growth of the Protein Therapeutics Market.

The Protein Therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective treatments. Lumos Therapeutics and other key players are developing new proteins and technologies to treat various diseases. These proteins are used in therapies for a range of conditions, including chronic diseases and genetic disorders. Protochetics and Protemeics are important techniques used in the production of these proteins.

The use of delivery systems, such as peptides and proteins, is also a trend in this market. Genetically engineered proteins are also gaining popularity due to their ability to target specific diseases. The market for these therapies is expected to continue growing as research and development efforts yield new treatments.

The protein therapeutics market involves the production of complex proteins from living organisms, which is a time-consuming and costly process. This includes steps like fermentation, clarification, separation, purification, and formulation. Insulin, a protein, is produced through similar processes, requiring large investments in biotechnology and sterile facilities.

Proper storage conditions are crucial to maintain product efficacy and increase costs. High development costs, complex manufacturing processes, and sterile conditions contribute to the high prices of protein therapeutics, posing challenges for end-users and insurers. Key products include LUCENTIS, Avastin, HUMIRA, and hemophilia A therapies, with costs ranging from USD1,800 to USD2,400 per month or USD2,000 per dose.

to per month or per dose. The Protein Therapeutics Market faces several challenges in its growth. One significant challenge is the high cost of production. The complex process of producing proteins makes it expensive. Another challenge is the short half-life of many protein therapeutics, requiring frequent dosing and increasing treatment costs.

Additionally, the development of biosimilars and generic versions of protein therapeutics is intensifying competition in the market. Furthermore, regulatory requirements for approval and stringent quality control measures add to the costs and complexity of bringing new protein therapeutics to market. Lastly, the need for personalized medicine and the development of new delivery systems present opportunities but also add to the challenges in the Protein Therapeutics Market.

Product 1.1 mAbs

1.2 Human insulin

1.3 Erythropoeitin

1.4 Clotting factors

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Metabolic disorders

2.2 Immunologic disorders

2.3 Hematological disorders

2.4 Cancer

2.5 Genetic disorders Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 mAbs- Protein therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for effective treatments in various therapeutic areas. Biotechnology companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring new protein-based therapies to market. These therapies offer advantages such as high specificity, improved efficacy, and reduced side effects compared to traditional small molecule drugs. Protein therapeutics are used in treatments for conditions like cancer, neurological disorders, and inherited diseases. The market is expected to continue expanding as new applications and indications are discovered.

The Protein Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of treatments and medicines used in the management of various chronic disorders, including cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. This market is driven by the development of versatile therapies, such as Therapeutic protein drugs, which utilize both genetically engineered proteins and natural proteins. These proteins play a crucial role in modulating the activity of specific molecules and sugars, thereby influencing the progression of diseases.

The market for Protein Therapy is significant in major healthcare institutions, where treatments like Chemotherapy and Monoclonal antibodies segment are commonly administered for immunological diseases and hematological disorders. The Protein Therapy Market holds immense potential in Developing Economies, where the demand for quality drugs and advanced treatments continues to grow. Recombinant Proteins are a key segment of this market, offering effective solutions for metabolic disorders segment.

The Protein Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of therapeutic products derived from proteins, including monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and peptides. These therapeutics offer unique advantages, such as high specificity and efficacy, making them valuable treatments for various diseases.

The market is driven by factors like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in protein production, and growing demand for targeted therapies. Additionally, regulatory approvals and collaborations between academic institutions and biotech companies are further fueling market growth. Proteins are used in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, and immunology, among others. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to these factors.

