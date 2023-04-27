Protein Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 153.56 billion, the availability of favorable reimbursement policies to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 153.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.14%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased demand for mAbs, development of novel therapies using innovative technologies, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies. For more detailed insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) data and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Protein therapeutics market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

The global protein therapeutics market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global protein therapeutics market. The market is fragmented because of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LGM Pharma LLC, Midas Pharma GmbH, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., PV Pharma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Sanofi SA

Vendor Offerings -

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers protein therapeutics such as synaptic vesicle protein 2A.

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers protein therapeutics such as transthyretin protein.

Biogen Inc. - The company offers protein therapeutics such as RITUXAN HYCELA.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This protein therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mABs, human insulin, erythropoietin, clotting factors, and others), application (metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, and genetic disorders), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the mABs segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to expand as a result of rising cancer rates and the advantages of next-generation antibodies. Due to the alterations in lifestyle, such as smoking, drinking, and sedentary employment, the burden of cancer is increasing. As a result, alterations in lifestyle, such as smoking, drinking, and sedentary employment, the burden of cancer is increasing. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth, which in turn lead to the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The availability of favorable reimbursement policies notably drive the market growth for the protein therapeutics market.

Protein therapeutics are expensive and cannot be afforded by everyone even though reimbursement of diagnostic tools and biological medicines is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The status of drug reimbursement varies from region to region, with cost-effectiveness and other factors preventing coverage but the increasing demand for costly drugs is an important reason for these drugs to be included in reimbursement plans.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The increase in chronic diseases is an emerging protein therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The leading cause of disabilities and fatalities across the world is chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and CVDs.

Unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, tobacco use, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity causes these diseases.

Such factors result in the use of cutting-edge therapies like protein therapeutics.

Hence, such factors fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The complicated regulatory framework is one of the major challenges impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

Obtaining regulatory approval is frequently challenging, unpredictable, and arbitrary. Before being approved and put on the market, protein therapeutics must pass a variety of strict regulations.

The US is currently lagging behind other regulated markets, particularly the EU, in terms of the competition from biosimilar products.

Inspite of the absence of new competitors, the US market for biosimilars continues to garner interest.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Protein Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the protein therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the protein therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the protein therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of protein therapeutics market vendors

Protein Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 153.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LGM Pharma LLC, Midas Pharma GmbH, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., PV Pharma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Sanofi SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global protein therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global protein therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 mAbs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on mAbs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on mAbs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on mAbs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on mAbs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Human insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Human insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Human insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Human insulin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Human insulin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Erythropoeitin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Erythropoeitin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Erythropoeitin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Erythropoeitin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Erythropoeitin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Clotting factors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Clotting factors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Clotting factors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Clotting factors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Clotting factors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Metabolic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Metabolic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Metabolic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Metabolic disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Metabolic disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Immunologic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Immunologic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Immunologic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Immunologic disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Immunologic disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hematological disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Hematological disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Hematological disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Hematological disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Hematological disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Cancer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Cancer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Genetic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Genetic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Genetic disorders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Genetic disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Genetic disorders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 131: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 135: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 138: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 141: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.6 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 142: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 145: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Creative Biolabs

Exhibit 149: Creative Biolabs - Overview



Exhibit 150: Creative Biolabs - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Creative Biolabs - Key offerings

12.9 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 152: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 155: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Ipsen Pharma

Exhibit 160: Ipsen Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 161: Ipsen Pharma - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Ipsen Pharma - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Ipsen Pharma - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 164: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 LGM Pharma LLC

Exhibit 169: LGM Pharma LLC - Overview



Exhibit 170: LGM Pharma LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: LGM Pharma LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Novartis AG

Exhibit 172: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 173: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.15 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 176: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 177: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 180: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 184: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 185: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 187: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

