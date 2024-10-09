Proteine Resources secures €1.36 million in funding to accelerate the insect revolution in CEE

KRAKÓW, Poland, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteine Resources, a Polish innovative biotech company revolutionizing the animal nutrition market through sustainable and autonomous production of insect protein, has raised €1.36 million from SMOK Ventures and Bitspiration Booster VC, bringing its total funding to €1.8 million. The company targets a goal of achieving €62 million in annual revenue from insect protein sales by 2030.

The firm has developed a scalable production technology and an operational pilot line, planning to launch construction of its first factory in 2025 near sources of insect feed. With global protein demand projected to rise by 60% by 2050, Proteine Resources aims to address the challenges of sustainable protein production for both animal feed and human consumption.

Co-CEO Bartłomiej Roszkowski emphasizes the company's commitment to climate neutrality and the reduction of greenhouse gases. His partner, Konrad Włodarczyk, brings 15 years of expertise in autonomous production technology. Their approach results in insects containing nearly 70% protein, 3–5 times more essential amino acids than competing products, unsaturated fatty acids and a quick rearing cycle of just four weeks, using a proprietary feeding system based on agri-food by-products.

Company's innovations also include patented multispectral analysis technology, allowing real-time monitoring of insect health and quality. This level of automation enables large-scale breeding while ensuring consistent product quality and enhancing efficiency. Insect protein has many applications and can revolutionize the animal feed and pet food markets, providing a nutritious alternative that is both sustainable and eco-friendly.

Investors see significant scalability potential in Proteine Resources' model, with SMOK Ventures and Bitspiration Booster VC recognizing the market opportunity driven by rising climate awareness. Its strategy involves developing a franchise system for modular factories located near feed sources, aiming to establish a global network of autonomous breeding units managed by advanced AI algorithms.

By 2030, Proteine Resources targets €62 million in annual sales and expects its first revenues in 2026. To meet strong demand, the company is already securing pre-orders for its products, allowing it to operate with 80% of its production capacity reserved for customers, leaving the remaining 20% as a buffer.

This innovative approach positions Proteine Resources as a leader in the future of sustainable protein production, addressing both ecological needs and market demands. The potential impact on food security and environmental sustainability makes the company's vision crucial in the context of global challenges.

