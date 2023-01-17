Proteinea announces release of 'Ankh' the world's top performing protein language model, a major step forward for A.I based protein engineering and drug development

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteinea, a biotech startup pioneering computational protein engineering technologies, announces today the open-source release of Ankh; the world's top performing protein language model. Ankh is developed by Proteinea in collaboration with Google and the Technical University of Munich, utilizing a grant from Googles cloud innovators program.

Protein language models are the basis of A.I/Deep learning based protein engineering and drug design. Ankh is the first general-purpose protein language model trained on Google's TPU v4 that exceeds the performance of the current world best protein transformers in a representative poll of structure and function benchmarks, with less than 10% of the parameters and 30% of the embedding dimension. Ankh will allow researchers to greatly accelerate and enhance their protein engineering efforts, improving all around functionality and resource-efficiency. Ankh will also be the first SoTA protein language model available for use by smaller institutions due to the drastically reduced computational resources required to run the model. Ankh's results suggest that state of the art performance can be reached and surpassed with significantly less computational power

Proteinea retains full commercial usage rights for Ankh and is already capitalizing on the model, using it in the novel protein engineering platform. Proteinea has achieved great internal success developing high-value protein-based products, completing several successful case studies in using Proteinea's computational pipelines, and in recombinant proteins across several industries. With Ankh, Proteinea is actively seeking new partners and collaborators to utilize the model for further innovation in protein engineering & biotherapeutics development. At Proteinea the goal is to push the boundaries of protein engineering and deliver direct value through rapid and reliable development capabilities. Our Protein Engineering Platform utilizes an ensemble approach, integrating several layers of computational pipelines to overcome the limitations of computational biology and create new opportunities in biologics development

Proteinea is a biotech startup based between the US & Egypt, specializing in protein engineering for biotherapeutics and a few other non-focus markets. Proteinea is using Ankh and its internally developed Protein Engineering Platform to partner with companies developing next-gen biotherapeutics, as well as internally developing novel therapeutic platforms and modalities. Proteinea is actively collaborating with drug developers, researchers, and academic institutions, and are seeking out further partnerships in the space. We are a global startup with presence in Boston through our lab facilities, KAUST where we utilize SoTA machinery, and our core offices in Egypt with 30+ employees forming a powerhouse team with a multidisciplinary background from biomedical engineering, to A.I/Deep learning, molecular biology, bioinformatics, and more.

