Proteins & Protein Crystals Market worth $960.37 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Proteins & Protein Crystals Market is projected to grow from about USD 609.51 billion in 2025 to USD 960.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Browse 286 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 301 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Proteins & Protein Crystals Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Proteins & Protein Crystals Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 609.51 billion

USD 609.51 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 960.37 billion

USD 960.37 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.5%

Proteins & Protein Crystals Market Trends & Insights:

The therapeutic proteins segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2025.

The healthcare application is estimated to account for the largest market share of 29.7% in 2024.

The research, academia & CROs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the proteins & protein crystals market.

Scaling recombinant protein manufacturing is becoming increasingly challenging due to the growing complexity of proteins that require precise post-translational modification processes that are difficult to replicate consistently at large scale. Industrial-level production is further constrained by the inherent limitations of fermentation and cell culture platforms, often resulting in variable yields and inconsistent product quality.

High purification, refolding, and formulation costs add another layer of difficulty, while productivity differences across host expression systems complicate process optimization. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards for biopharmaceutical manufacturing slow down scale-up efforts. As demand for high-throughput and continuous bioprocessing accelerates, the need for cost-effective, scalable recombinant protein production platforms has become more critical than ever.

By product type, the therapeutic protein segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global proteins & protein crystals market is segmented into enzymatic proteins, therapeutic proteins, structural proteins, and speciality proteins. The therapeutic proteins segment accounts for the largest share of the protein & protein crystals market. They dominate modern drug development, driving high demand for large-scale protein production, purification, and structural characterization needed for biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and protein-based vaccines. Their widespread use in treating chronic and high-prevalence diseases, strong regulatory and commercial investment, and the need for crystallography to optimize drug design, stability, and efficacy all result in significantly higher consumption of proteins and protein crystals compared with research, industrial enzymes, or agricultural applications.

By application, The healthcare segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

the global proteins & protein crystals market is divided into healthcare, tissue engineering, agriculture & animal nutrition, industrial processing, bioenergy & environmental, cosmeceuticals & nutraceuticals, and other applications. The market for proteins & protein crystals is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the healthcare sector due to the growing usage of structural and therapeutic proteins in vaccine development, medication development, and illness diagnosis. Increased funding for precision medicine and biopharmaceutical research promotes the segment's growth. Furthermore, structure-based medication design and clinical innovation are being accelerated by developments in protein crystallization techniques.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the protein & protein crystals market due to the growth of the biopharmaceutical and food processing sectors, rising R&D expenditures, and rising demand for industrial and therapeutic proteins. Government support and investments in research infrastructure, combined with cost advantages and a strong CRO/CMO ecosystem, are fueling the market growth.

Top Companies in Proteins & Protein Crystals Market:

The Top Companies in Proteins & Protein Crystals Market include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Associated British Foods plc (UK), among others.

