The Immunity Formulation Joins a Robust Lineup of Liquid and Performance Science-Backed Supplements

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protekt, the veteran-owned wellness company offering the highest quality products Made in America, launches a new, all-natural Immunity Liquid Supplement Beverage Enhancer that delivers high-impact antioxidants including vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D, and echinacea to support optimal health and immunity throughout the body. Offering delectable flavors including mixed berry and orange, Protekt's revolutionary liquid formulation disperses instantly in hot or cold water, compared to powders or tablets where endless mixing is essential to diffuse ingredients and flavor.

Protekt Launches Revolutionary Liquid Immunity Supplement Beverage Enhancer

This all-natural liquid formulation showcases zero calories, no sugar, and no added artificial flavors or ingredients, making it easy to support the body's first line of defense. Protekt's new Liquid Immunity Beverage Enhancer guards against external stressors, extreme weather conditions that may alter the immune system, and seasonal viruses to keep your immunity strong and your body healthy. Offering 100% natural ingredients and sweetened with plant-sourced stevia, Protekt's Liquid Immunity Beverage Enhancer may also support collagen production and contribute to skin health.

"With millions of consumers facing seasonal physical and mental health concerns, Protekt strives to innovate 100% natural products to promote healthy bodies and minds including our immune system," said Nick Norris, Co-Founder and CEO of Protekt. "This new formulation was created to fit seamlessly with our lineup of supplements, so consumers can easily work the Immunity formula into their daily routines."

The Immunity formulation joins a robust lineup of liquid and performance supplements including Protekt's best-selling Hydration Liquid Beverage Enhancer, who recently unveiled its new watermelon flavor and now available for purchase. Protekt's hydration formula features a proprietary 10:2:1 electrolyte ratio of sodium, potassium, and magnesium, providing vital minerals for intense workouts, heat exhaustion, travel, and improved general wellness.

"At Protekt, our mission since inception has been driven by providing consumer education on essential, science-backed products that establish a health baseline to flourish in life, so creating a supplement that supports our overall immunity and adding new flavors to our existing products were natural next steps for the brand," said Tim Duba, Co-Founder and President of Protekt. "We take pride in creating a revolutionary immunity formulation to prevent seasonal health concerns that also taste great, and we look forward to continue expanding our well-rounded wellness product lineup."

To learn more and purchase Protekt's full line of wellness and skincare products, visit https://protekt.com/. For interested retailers, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT PROTEKT

Founded by two veterans and a legendary waterman, Protekt is a wellness company offering the highest quality products Made in America. Committed to positively impacting customer health through safe, natural and effective personal care products and nutritional supplements, Protekt's roster of science-backed and military and athlete-approved sun care, apparel, and liquid and oral supplements fit seamlessly into healthy on-the-go lifestyles. Protekt is dedicated to giving people the tools to flourish in life including proper energy, hydration, and rest. To learn more about the company and products, visit https://protekt.com/.

