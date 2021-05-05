Protenus' 5th Annual PANDAS Conference Cultivates Innovation and Compliance Best Practices Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

BALTIMORE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, announced today their fifth annual PANDAS conference, to advance healthcare compliance best practices and how data analytics enables health systems to reduce risk across their institution.

The two-day virtual event is a forum for healthcare compliance professionals to learn from peer organizations' experiences, exchange best practices, and use their collective expertise to advance standards for healthcare compliance.

Afia's keynote, "From the Frontlines of the MedTech Revolution", will recount her journey to Silicon Valley and what made this moment in digital health possible. She will also discuss from her vantage point, three opportunities where technology can make an impact on healthcare and what is necessary to enable success. She will focus on equity, building trust, and transparency within tech companies.

Afia Asamoah, J.D., is the Head of Legal for the health business unit of Google, where she leads a team of legal professionals who support Google's healthcare strategy. Prior to Google, Afia served as Special Assistant in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner's Office during the first two years of the Obama Administration, where she helped launch the new FDA Center for Tobacco Products, led a successful effort against caffeinated alcoholic beverages, and oversaw a cross government and industry Transparency Initiative to encourage the development and marketing of innovative medical technology. Afia received her J.D. from Harvard Law School, her Masters of Public Policy from the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and her BA from Harvard University.

The fifth annual PANDAS conference will take place virtually from May 11-12, 2021. For information on the conference and agenda, please use the provided link:

https://www.pandaslive.com

About Protenus

Protenus uses artificial intelligence to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems, detecting and preventing compliance violations such as breaches to patient privacy and incidents of clinical drug diversion. Compliance analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerts privacy, pharmacy and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. For two consecutive years, Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers and one of CBInsights Digital Health 150. Protenus was also named the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

