Protenus and CynergisTek to Present at American Health Lawyers Association Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New ways of approaching behavioral analytics and how healthcare organizations use such tools are necessary because auditing every access is now a possibility, thanks to artificial intelligence. Robert Lord, president and co-founder of Protenus, the world's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, will present with David Holtzman, the vice president of compliance strategies for CynergisTek, on the use of User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to identify anomalous and potentially risky behaviors within healthcare information systems.

Lord and Holtzman's joint presentation, entitled "Cutting Through the Fog of Monitoring and Auditing User Activity," will discuss OCR and FTC enforcement actions that influenced current best practices, common use cases for privacy monitoring and auditing that involve Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and the pros and cons of deploying UEBA technologies to gain full visibility into EHR activity.

"UEBA is a broad category of technologies that give health systems greater visibility into how their employees and affiliates are using the EHR and associated information systems," stated Lord. "When healthcare organizations gain a better understanding of how their patient data is being accessed and used, appropriate steps can be taken to better protect this data from unfortunate misuse. The reality, however, is the UEBA exists on a spectrum, and there are many considerations that are unique to healthcare when discussing the types of platforms you might want to use to monitor user behavior."

Health systems currently use tools that reactively respond to suspected patient privacy violations, run routine reports and facilitate manual audits. These tools lack the analytics necessary to audit every access to patient data or proactively identify breaches to patient privacy, especially when at least 41 percent of all health data breaches are attributable to healthcare organization insiders.

"Advances in technology, especially with UEBA, provide the ability to analyze large datasets in real time, something that isn't feasible with manual audits or older technology," stated Holzman. "It's important for healthcare to utilize best practices and understand the latest technologies in order to decide the best way for their organization to proactively audit every access to their patient data."

