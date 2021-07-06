Protenus and UC Davis Health Present at HIMSS21 on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Risk and Save Money

BALTIMORE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations across the U.S. are struggling to protect their patients and workforce from unnecessary harm, as health data breaches and clinical drug diversion remain a constant threat, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nick Culbertson, CEO of Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics firm. Culbertson, who is a featured speaker at HIMSS21 in August, will be speaking on the topic, as well as on best practices health systems can leverage to reduce risk and scale compliance by eliminating unauthorized access to patient data and detecting the theft and misuse of controlled substances by hospital staff.

Culbertson and Shahrokh's presentation, "Healthcare Compliance Analytics in Practice," discusses how the UC Davis Health Compliance team has ensured a culture of compliance by using technology and industry best practices to manage the Privacy and Diversion programs while gaining efficiencies from a centralized approach to proactive monitoring. There will also be a discussion about how compliance analytics can improve case workflows and expedite investigations.

"As threats to health systems continue to loom, the industry must leverage artificial intelligence and industry best practices to protect our patients and workforce," stated Shahrokh. "The unique context and insight our team has gained from using compliance analytics has allowed us to better understand and prevent inappropriate behavior, safeguarding those who work or seek care within our organization."

HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, and research to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across healthcare on best practices. HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Protenus uses artificial intelligence to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems. Compliance analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerts privacy, pharmacy and compliance teams to inappropriate activity that puts patients and their data at risk.

