Protenus Announces Nick Culbertson Is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Nick Culbertson was selected by a panel of independent judges of previous winners and leaders in the Mid-Atlantic region. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 3 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I am honored to be named a finalist for the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Award among other great company founders and leaders," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO. "Our team works hard to bring innovation to healthcare while also establishing Baltimore as the first equitech city in the country."

Under Nick Culbertson's leadership, Protenus has been recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers, a Cool Vendor in Healthcare AI by Gartner, and one of the Most Innovative Digital Health Startups by CB Insights. Nick was named one of "Healthcare's Entrepreneurs to Know" by Becker's Hospital Review, one of Baltimore's Top 40 under 40. Nick is an active participant in the Baltimore equitech community. In 2020, Nick launched Baltimore Tracks, a coalition of tech companies addressing racial inequalities and increasing opportunities for the BIPOC community.

Protenus uses AI to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems. Compliance analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerts compliance teams to inappropriate activity that put patients and their data at risk. For two consecutive years, Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers and one of CBInsights Digital Health 150. Protenus was also named the 2020 and 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for four straight years, one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal, and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

