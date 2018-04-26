Protenus CEO at Health Datapalooza: Ability to Audit Every Access to Patient Records Will Help Us Use Data to Solve Healthcare's Biggest Challenges

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a panel discussion at the annual Health Datapalooza conference in Washington, DC, Protenus CEO and Co-Founder Nick Culbertson today spoke about how healthcare organizations can work to close the gap between two conflicting mandates: Sharing data to glean critical insights that will improve patient care, reduce costs, and enable innovation, while protecting the data and the privacy of the patients in their care.

"The challenges that we face in healthcare are different than virtually any other part of the information security industry," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-Founder. "The whole paradigm for how you protect information is different, and the approaches for protecting privacy are different. To treat patients, and to get actionable insights, the default for health data has to be set to 'open.' Any hospital has multiple systems requesting access to data every day, often more than they need, and themselves not knowing what the use of that data is. After you've set the default to 'open,' you need a strong auditing platform to know how that access is being used."

Health Datapalooza brings together federal policymakers, regulatory leads, startups and chief information officers from health systems across the country, who share a mission to use data to improve health and healthcare. The conference is an annual gathering place for people and organizations creating knowledge from data, and pioneering innovations that drive health policy and practice.

Health Datapalooza organizers invited Culbertson to join "Practical Approaches to Data Privacy," an interactive panel of payers, researchers, and technologists will offer practical approaches to data privacy and security.

"You need multiple layers of protection, like multi-factor authentication, in order to protect health data," Culbertson added. "But for those who have some legitimate access to health data, like employees or business associates, you also need analytics. To determine if people are sharing credentials, exhibiting behavior out of the ordinary, or just looking at data without a real reason to be doing so."

Technological advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have made it possible, for the first time ever, to audit every access to health data, giving organizations the ability to share health data safely and securely.

The panel, which covered topics like data governance, collaborative tools, and the role of innovators in protecting patient privacy, was moderated by Deven McGraw, formerly Deputy Director, Health Information Privacy at the Office for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and now Chief Regulatory Officer at Citizen. Also participating were William Dougherty, of Omada Health; Norma Padron, Center for Population Health Research at Main Line Health and the Jefferson College of Population Health; and Sheryl Turney, of Anthem Inc.

