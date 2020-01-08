Protenus Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019

BALTIMORE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the country's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, certification confirms nine out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Protenus. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Megan Emhoff, Chief People Officer at Protenus. "We are proud of the culture the team at Protenus has created. We're fortunate to have so many people who take an active role in shaping and nurturing the culture here. It's an honor to have people invest part of their career with us, and we're committed to investing in each person we hire by providing opportunities for people to grow and thrive professionally while providing robust benefits and promoting a meaningful quality of life."

"We congratulate Protenus, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

