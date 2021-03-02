Protenus Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2021

BALTIMORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, a healthcare compliance analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence to improve compliance in our nation's leading health systems, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology. Certification confirms at least seven out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Protenus. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ for a second year in a row," says Nick Culbertson, CEO at Protenus. "By making company culture a priority, we ensure that every member of our team is empowered to bring excellent value to our customers while living healthy, balanced lives with their families. Since our inception, we have seen great company culture translate into business success, and we're committed to continuing that investment in our team."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their culture management platform empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more about why Protenus has earned the Great Place to Work® certification and to view open opportunities, please visit https://www.protenus.com/careers/.

About Protenus

Protenus uses artificial intelligence to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems, detecting and preventing compliance violations such as breaches to patient privacy and incidents of clinical drug diversion. Compliance analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerts privacy, pharmacy and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. In 2020, Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers, one of CBInsights Digital Health 150, and the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

