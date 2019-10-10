Protenus Focuses on Customers and Compliance With New Additions of Chief Customer Officer and Vice President of Legal

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the healthcare compliance analytics platform that protects patient data for the nation's leading health systems, announced today the addition of two new hires with Amy Much as Vice President of Legal and Brittany Keller as Chief Customer Officer. Prior to joining Protenus, Amy spent 20+ years in various legal roles, focusing on global compliance, risk mitigation, and commercial law for companies including Under Armour, Prime Retail and Verizon Business (formerly MCI). Brittany Keller has worked extensively in the technology space for 15+ years for companies including YET Analytics, and AOL (formally Ad.com) focusing on customer experience and go-to-market strategy.

Protenus has received significant industry recognition due to customer trust in the platform that provides necessary insight to ensure their program's continued success. Recently, Protenus was named the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring due to anonymous customer surveys and was recognized by Black Book Research for having the highest customer satisfaction and highest customer loyalty. Protenus was also listed as a 2019 "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence by Gartner, Inc.

"Our team strives to exceed our customers' expectations while ensuring a culture of compliance. We are excited to leverage Amy and Brittany's incredible industry experience as we continue to prioritize the needs of our customers," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-founder.

"I'm excited to join a thriving, fast-paced company that cares about their customers and has a clear vision for how they want to continue moving forward," stated Brittany Keller. "As Protenus continues to grow, we must work to tune our ears to what our customers are looking for in our product and deliver exceptional results."

"Protenus deeply understands the importance of ensuring compliance and reducing risk across the organization. I am looking forward to helping the Protenus team continue to scale and meet increasing customer demand," stated Amy Much.

Amy is a graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County and received her law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. Brittany graduated from Towson University.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. These analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. This year, Protenus was named the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. Protenus was also named one of The 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

