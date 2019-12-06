Protenus Named a 2019 Top Workplace in Baltimore by The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the country's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Baltimore Sun. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

The team at Protenus focuses on providing an exceptional experience for our customers and this naturally translates to the company's work culture. Protenus offers a holistic approach to care for each individual by providing transparent, market-based compensation, employee stock options, healthcare premiums covered at 90% for employees and their dependents, stipends for professional development, unlimited paid time off, flexible work hours, and a casual, collaborative environment. These benefits are deeply rooted in our values and are an important part of our strategy to attract and retain great people.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

"We're proud of the culture our team has created and we actively nurture and preserve it. This includes being intentional about hiring people who are interested in contributing to our culture," said Megan Emhoff, Chief People Officer at Protenus. "Our team invests a portion of their career with us and we're committed to investing in each person in return by providing opportunities for people to grow and thrive professionally while providing robust benefits and promoting a meaningful quality of life. We're humbled to be recognized by The Baltimore Sun alongside such a great group of companies."

Protenus was ranked as a top solution in patient privacy monitoring by Black Book and KLAS Research. Protenus was also named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and received the Innovation of the Year in Data Security award by Healthcare Informatics. Protenus was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2018 and 2019, and its co-founders, Nick Culbertson & Robert Lord, were finalists for the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Mid-Atlantic region.

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

