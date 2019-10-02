Protenus Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups
Protenus recognized for achievements in healthcare compliance analytics
Oct 02, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Protenus to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.
"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."
The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 360 investors.
"We are seeing rapid adoption of healthcare compliance analytics across the U.S., delivering impactful results to our customers and helping set a higher standard when it comes to protecting patients and their data," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-Founder. "We owe our success to the innovative health systems who have partnered with our team, including the majority of the U.S.'s top hospitals, and share our vision and passion for innovating healthcare. We are excited for what lies ahead in 2020."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
Founded in 2014, Protenus helps health systems leverage healthcare compliance analytics to demonstrate 100% compliance and proactively identify risk across the organization such as inappropriate access to patient data and the theft and misuse of controlled substances by hospital staff. Protenus was ranked as a top solution in patient privacy monitoring by Black Book and KLAS Research. Protenus was also named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and received the Innovation of the Year in Data Security award by Healthcare Informatics. Protenus was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2018 and 2019, and its co-founders, Nick Culbertson & Robert Lord, were finalists for the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Mid-Atlantic region.
Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:
- In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.
- A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.
- Over 75% of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered outside the United States, including 17 from Asia and 17 from Europe.
- Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.
The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):
23andMe
98point6
AbleTo
Accolade
Ada Health
Aetion
AiCure
Aidoc Medical
Akili Interactive Labs
Alan
American Well
Arterys
Athelas
Atomwise
Ava Science
Babylon Health
Beam Dental
Benchling
Bend Financial
Biofourmis
Bright Health
Buoy Health
Butterfly Network
Calm
Cara Care
CarePredict
Carrot Fertility
Cedar
Ciitizen
Cityblock Health
ClearCare
ClearDATA
Click Therapeutics
Collective Health
Color
Cricket Health
Cue Health
CureApp
Deep Lens
Devoted Health
DispatchHealth
DocPlanner
Doctolib
Doctor On Demand
Dreem
Emulate
Evidation Health
eXo Imaging
Freenome
Galileo Health
Gauss Surgical
Genome Medical
Glooko
GNS Healthcare
GoodRx
GRAIL
Grand Rounds
Halodoc
Headspace
HealthVerity
Healthy.io
HeartFlow
higi
Hims
Human API
icometrix
IDx
Insitro
Iora Health
Jvion
K Health
Kaia Health
KenSci
Kindbody
Kry
Kyruus
Lark Health
LEAGUE
Letsgetchecked
Lifetrack Medical Systems
LinkDoc Technology
Luna DNA
Lunit
Lyra Health
Maven Clinic
MDClone
MDLIVE
Medbanks Network Technology
Modern Health
MORE Health
Nebula Genomics
Neurotrack Technologies
Niramai
Nomad Health
Noom
Notable
Nurx
Olive
Omada Health
Oncology Analytics
One Medical
Oscar Health
Oura Health
OWKIN
PAIGE.AI
Parsley Health
PathAI
PatientPing
Pear Therapeutics
Pill Club
Pivot
Proscia
Protenus
Proteus Digital Health
Quartet Health
RDMD
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Redox
Ro
Solera
Solv Health
Sophia Genetics
Stride Health
Suki
SWORD Health
Syapse
SYNYI.AI
Talkspace
Teckro
Tempus
Tencent Trusted Doctors
TriNetX
TruePill
TytoCare
Unite Us
Verana Health
Vida Health
Vim
Vineti
Viome
Virta Health
Vivante Health
Viz.ai
VoxelCloud
We Doctor
Wei Mai
Welkin Health
Xiaolu Yiguan
Zava
Zebra Medical Vision
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
Contact:
Hyeri Kim, Senior Manager - PR & Communications
hkim@cbinsights.com
+1 212-292-3148 ext. 3020
About Protenus
The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.
CONTACT:
Kira Caban
Director of Communications
kira@protenus.com
SOURCE CB Insights
Share this article