Protenus Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Protenus to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 360 investors.

"We are seeing rapid adoption of healthcare compliance analytics across the U.S., delivering impactful results to our customers and helping set a higher standard when it comes to protecting patients and their data," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-Founder. "We owe our success to the innovative health systems who have partnered with our team, including the majority of the U.S.'s top hospitals, and share our vision and passion for innovating healthcare. We are excited for what lies ahead in 2020."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Founded in 2014, Protenus helps health systems leverage healthcare compliance analytics to demonstrate 100% compliance and proactively identify risk across the organization such as inappropriate access to patient data and the theft and misuse of controlled substances by hospital staff. Protenus was ranked as a top solution in patient privacy monitoring by Black Book and KLAS Research. Protenus was also named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and received the Innovation of the Year in Data Security award by Healthcare Informatics. Protenus was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2018 and 2019, and its co-founders, Nick Culbertson & Robert Lord, were finalists for the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Mid-Atlantic region.

Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:

In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.

across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19. A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.

or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list. Over 75% of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered outside the United States , including 17 from Asia and 17 from Europe.

, including 17 from and 17 from Europe. Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

23andMe

98point6

AbleTo

Accolade

Ada Health

Aetion

AiCure

Aidoc Medical

Akili Interactive Labs

Alan

American Well

Arterys

Athelas

Atomwise

Ava Science

Babylon Health

Beam Dental

Benchling

Bend Financial

Biofourmis

Bright Health

Buoy Health

Butterfly Network

Calm

Cara Care

CarePredict

Carrot Fertility

Cedar

Ciitizen

Cityblock Health

ClearCare

ClearDATA

Click Therapeutics

Collective Health

Color

Cricket Health

Cue Health

CureApp

Deep Lens

Devoted Health

DispatchHealth

DocPlanner

Doctolib

Doctor On Demand

Dreem

Emulate

Evidation Health

eXo Imaging

Freenome

Galileo Health

Gauss Surgical

Genome Medical

Glooko

GNS Healthcare

GoodRx

GRAIL

Grand Rounds

Halodoc

Headspace

HealthVerity

Healthy.io

HeartFlow

higi

Hims

Human API

icometrix

IDx

Insitro

Iora Health

Jvion

K Health

Kaia Health

KenSci

Kindbody

Kry

Kyruus

Lark Health

LEAGUE

Letsgetchecked

Lifetrack Medical Systems

LinkDoc Technology

Luna DNA

Lunit

Lyra Health

Maven Clinic

MDClone

MDLIVE

Medbanks Network Technology

Modern Health

MORE Health

Nebula Genomics

Neurotrack Technologies

Niramai

Nomad Health

Noom

Notable

Nurx

Olive

Omada Health

Oncology Analytics

One Medical

Oscar Health

Oura Health

OWKIN

PAIGE.AI

Parsley Health

PathAI

PatientPing

Pear Therapeutics

Pill Club

Pivot

Proscia

Protenus

Proteus Digital Health

Quartet Health

RDMD

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Redox

Ro

Solera

Solv Health

Sophia Genetics

Stride Health

Suki

SWORD Health

Syapse

SYNYI.AI

Talkspace

Teckro

Tempus

Tencent Trusted Doctors

TriNetX

TruePill

TytoCare

Unite Us

Verana Health

Vida Health

Vim

Vineti

Viome

Virta Health

Vivante Health

Viz.ai

VoxelCloud

We Doctor

Wei Mai

Welkin Health

Xiaolu Yiguan

Zava

Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

Contact:

Hyeri Kim, Senior Manager - PR & Communications

hkim@cbinsights.com

+1 212-292-3148 ext. 3020

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

CONTACT:

Kira Caban

Director of Communications

kira@protenus.com

SOURCE CB Insights