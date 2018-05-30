Protenus President to Discuss the Latest Trends and Technologies Transforming Healthcare Privacy and Security

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations increasingly find their names in the headlines. Unfortunately, it's not because of their groundbreaking medical research, but due to data breaches that expose the sensitive information of thousands of patients, according to Robert Lord, President and Co-founder of Protenus, a healthcare compliance analytics platform detecting inappropriate activity in electronic health record (EHR) systems. Lord, who is speaking as part of a roundtable discussion at the 14th North Carolina Healthcare Information and Communications Alliance (NCHICA) AMC Privacy and Security Conference, will cover this topic, as well as the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare compliance, and strategies healthcare organizations can use to get ahead of the data breaches that are affecting healthcare.

In the panel, "New Frontiers in Risk and Opportunity: A New Hope or A Dark Future?" Lord will analyze the latest trends and technologies transforming healthcare privacy and security, and discuss how artificial intelligence can detect privacy violations before they wreak havoc on healthcare organizations and patients alike. Speaking together with Carlos Cruz, the CIO of TriCity Medical Center and Michael Gregory, the CIO of Community Healthcare System, Lord will focus on new threats that are emerging from increasingly interconnected health data systems, as well as new technologies that replace reactive, manual processes, and allow health systems to proactively audit every access to health data, reducing the overall risk involved in data sharing.

"On any given day, there are millions of accesses to patient data within a single hospital's EHR. Healthcare organizations simply don't have the resources to review all those accesses, but technology now exists that uses artificial intelligence to alert hospitals when there is a potential breach," said Lord. "My hope is that by highlighting opportunities for improvement in how we protect patient data, the healthcare industry can begin to implement solutions, and build trust with all the patients we serve."

Current detection tools reactively respond to suspected breaches to patient data by relying on manual, labor-intensive audits. These tools lack the clinical context and user behavior analytics necessary to audit every access or proactively identify data breaches, especially when at least 41% of all health data breaches are attributable to healthcare organization insiders.

NCHICA was created to improve the delivery, quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare through the use of information technology. This community provides a neutral and engaging environment where members can gather to discuss common concerns in healthcare privacy and security.

Presentation details:

New Frontiers in Risk and Opportunity: A New Hope or A Dark Future?

June 11, 2018

2:45 - 4 p.m.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

