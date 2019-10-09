Protenus President to Present on How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Used to Protect Patient Privacy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued evolution of artificial intelligence is often seen as a threat to patient privacy, but it can also serve as a powerful tool to better protect our patients' most sensitive information, according to Robert Lord, president and co-founder of Protenus, a compliance analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence to find anomalous behavior occurring in our nation's leading health systems.

Lord and co-presenter Matt Fisher, partner and chair of Mirick, O'Connell, DeMallie & Lougee, LLP's Health Law Group, are featured speakers at the Privacy and Security Forum and will be speaking on technologies that can improve the workflow of privacy professionals and aid them in their work to defend PII and PHI. AI-powered technology for privacy monitoring is critical to effectively combat the constant threat to patient privacy across healthcare, evidenced by the fact that 32 million patient records were breached in just the first half of 2019, according to the Breach Barometer.

Lord and Fisher's presentation, "Artificial Intelligence and 'Big Data' as Privacy Tools, Rather Than Privacy Threats," provides actionable advice to audience members in considering the use of these advanced technologies in their own work and the work of their clients. Case studies of AI in practice, as well as descriptions of key concepts, will enrich audience members' understanding of how they can leverage artificial intelligence in their work.

"Healthcare faces a wide array of significant and somewhat unique privacy and security challenges. On a daily basis, as many as 20 million accesses to patient data can take place inside a healthcare organization's electronic health record system," stated Lord. "Protecting patient privacy in this context requires thoughtful application of artificial intelligence technologies, which can help health systems do more with less and focus their efforts on the most important threats to their respective institutions."

The Privacy and Security Forum breaks down silos of privacy and security by bringing together seasoned thought leaders, providing sessions and workshops that are rigorous and deliver practical takeaways for all participants throughout the conference.

