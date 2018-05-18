Protenus Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2018

CHICAGO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available here. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring ranked lists of all the winners along with the October 1 issue.

"Whether on the frontline or in the top office, healthcare employees witness moments that can either inspire or dishearten them. That can take a toll on an individual and healthcare organizations must take extra steps to ensure that highs and lows during the workday don't impact engagement or performance," said Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar. "This year's best places to work, voted on by the employees themselves, exemplify what it takes to maintain dedication and satisfaction among its employees and that is the key to good patient care. Congratulations to this year's winners and we look forward to celebrating with you in September."

"At Protenus, we work to advance the science of healthcare by bringing together creative and skilled individuals who are passionate about the security, usability, and applicability of health data." said Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-founder. "When someone joins our team, we invest in the whole person, equipping them to grow both personally and professionally while aiming to achieve an optimal work/life balance. We're honored to be included among such a great group of companies."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Protenus will be honored at the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Renaissance Dallas. Information on the award and dinner program is available here.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

