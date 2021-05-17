Protenus Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Fourth Straight Year

BALTIMORE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available here. Modern Healthcare will announce the winners' rankings during their annual awards gala following the Modern Healthcare's Workplace of the Future conference.

The Protenus team has always focused on team empowerment, result-driven work, DEIB, and maintaining a thriving company culture throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Protenus offers a holistic approach to care for each individual by providing competitive, market-based compensation, employee stock options, healthcare premiums covered at 90% for employees, unlimited paid time off, flexible work hours, and encourages work/life balance while juggling entire households being home together. These benefits are deeply rooted in our values and are an important part of our strategy to attract and retain great team members.

"I am proud of our team's resiliency over the last year as they transitioned to a fully remote work culture while continuing to take care of our customers and each other," said Nick Culbertson, CEO for Protenus. "The pandemic has proven that a resilient company culture can carry a team through even the most difficult situations. We're humbled to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for the fourth consecutive year and honored to be recognized among such a great group of companies."

The Modern Healthcare awards program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Protenus will be honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare virtual awards gala on September 16, 2021.

About Protenus

Protenus uses artificial intelligence to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems, detecting and preventing compliance violations such as breaches to patient privacy and incidents of clinical drug diversion. Compliance analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerts privacy, pharmacy and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. For two consecutive years, Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers and one of CBInsights Digital Health 150. Protenus was also named the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

Contact

Kira Caban

Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Protenus