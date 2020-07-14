Protenus Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Third Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available here. Modern Healthcare will announce the winners' rankings during their annual awards gala following the Modern Healthcare's Workplace of the Future conference.

The Protenus team has always focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and has continued to do so throughout the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. This naturally translates to ensuring the company's work culture during the pandemic, including continuing team happy hours and game nights once the team transitioned to be completely remote. Protenus offers a holistic approach to care for each individual by providing transparent, market-based compensation, employee stock options, healthcare premiums covered at 90% for employees, unlimited paid time off, flexible work hours, and encourages work/life balance while juggling entire households being home together. These benefits are deeply rooted in our values and are an important part of our strategy to attract and retain great people.

"Our team has adapted to a fully remote work environment virtually overnight while continuing to go above and beyond to serve our customers, take care of loved ones, and support each other," said Megan Emhoff, Chief People Operations Officer for Protenus. "We are so proud of how resilient and committed our employees continue to be during this challenging time. The last several months have proven that a healthy culture can transcend even the most difficult situations, and we're truly grateful to all of our employees who continue to offer their own contributions to our culture. We're humbled to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for the third consecutive year and honored to be recognized among such a great group of companies."

The Modern Healthcare awards program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, pharmacy, and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. This year, Protenus was named the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring and one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers in 2020. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

